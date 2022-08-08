Read full article on original website
Fire danger lowered to moderate
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton Interagency Fire managers have adjusted the fire danger rating to moderate for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) and the National Elk Refuge following recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, according to a press release today from BTNF. “A moderate fire danger rating does...
New geological map depicts Wyoming’s Precambrian layer
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. “Basement” refers to very old crystalline rocks that comprise the core of most mountain ranges and define the structure of the adjacent basins. In Wyoming,...
