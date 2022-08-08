ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return

The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
WWE
PWMania

Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE

At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
WWE
PWMania

John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE

Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
WWE
PWMania

Another Former WWE Star Returning on Tonight’s RAW?

Tommaso Ciampa has devoted tonight’s United States Title bout to the late great Harley Race, as was previously mentioned. Ciampa seemed to imply in another post that a former WWE superstar might return tonight on Monday Night Raw. While there have been whispers about Johnny Gargano’s next step in...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Triple H
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Lacey Evans
ClutchPoints

John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence

A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
Yardbarker

Erick Rowan expresses interest in returning to WWE

Former WWE star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) was interviewed by Sportskeeda. Rowan talking about a movie he is in that will be coming out shortly:. “There’s a short film called “Tito” from Zelda Light Productions. Claudio Castagnoli is also involved with it. It’s about the American Dream. The story resonated with me. It’s a short film.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On What Triple H Told WWE Roster About 'New Way'

The Jarrett family currently has a better idea of what is going on in WWE than Vince McMahon. What a time to be alive. Jerry Jarrett, promoter of Continental Wrestling, USWA, and others, as well as father of current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, appeared at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC, and according to PWInsider, Jarrett spilled the details on a recent backstage meeting between new WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the WWE roster.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Backstage#Combat#The Triple H Era#Bank
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)

WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

WWE: Vince McMahon's Personal Payments Totaled $19.6M amid Misconduct Allegations

In an SEC filing Tuesday, WWE declared that former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon made two further previously undisclosed payments in 2007 and 2009 totaling $5 million to bring his total undeclared personal payments up to $19.6 million, per Todd Spangler of Variety. The payments were discovered amid a WWE...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9

Just one week before Heatwave, many of the stars of WWE NXT 2.0 looked to make an impact while gearing themselves up for success at the big event. Mandy Rose convinced Cora Jade to fight Zoey Stark with the promise that she would get an NXT Women's Championship match next week if she ensured Stark could not make the show.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Ciampa comes up short against Bobby Lashley, Dexter Lumis makes WWE return

WWE returned to Cleveland on with Raw on Monday night, a show that saw rivalries and storylines continue to develop under the new creative direction of the post-Vince McMahon era. The biggest match advertised for the show delivered in the ring as Bobby Lashley was able to successfully defend his United States championship in a hard-fought battle with Ciampa.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Gene LeBell, Legendary Martial Artist, Dies at Age 89

Legendary martial artist and stuntman Gene LeBell has died at the age of 89. Former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten announced LeBell's death on Facebook amid a lengthy tribute to the titan, who also made his indelible mark in sports entertainment and Hollywood as well. "You will be greatly missed...
UFC
Bleacher Report

UFC Legend Cris Cyborg to Make Professional Boxing Debut vs. Simone Silva on Sept. 25

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg's next fight will not take place in a cage, but rather in a boxing ring. Cyborg announced on Wednesday's episode of The MMA Hour that she will compete in a boxing match against Simone Silva on Sept. 25 in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. Cyborg officially signed her contract live on the show.
UFC
Bleacher Report

UFC's Uriah Hall Announces Retirement from MMA; Beat Anderson Silva in 2020

UFC fighter Uriah Hall has announced his retirement from the sport on Instagram:. "It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world. I’m going to miss the incredible UFC staff that has became like family and the mentors I have met along the way. The UFC has given me the Best opportunity to step completely outside my comfort zone. Throughout the years I’ve gone up against some of the best in the world at the highest level. Although I did not achieve the rank of world champion i’ve acquired some of my greatest achievements from mixed martial arts and that was facing my fears and being a champion in life."
UFC
Popculture

WWE's Kurt Angle Admits He Could Have Faced John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE legend Kurt Angle had his last match in 2019 when he lost to Baron Corbin (now Happy Corbin) and is now enjoying his retired life. However fans were hoping that Angle would have his last match against longtime-rival John Cena, and it looks like that could have happened. Angle recently spoke to Rene Dupree and revealed that if he wrestled for one more year, he would have faced John Cena at WrestleMania.
WWE
Yardbarker

Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins added to WWE Raw

After defeating Montez Ford last week, Seth Rollins is set to go one-on-one with the other half of The Street Profits. WWE has announced that Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins will take place on tonight's episode of Raw. The show is being held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. WWE.com...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy