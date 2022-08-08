Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returning on Tonight’s RAW?
Tommaso Ciampa has devoted tonight’s United States Title bout to the late great Harley Race, as was previously mentioned. Ciampa seemed to imply in another post that a former WWE superstar might return tonight on Monday Night Raw. While there have been whispers about Johnny Gargano’s next step in...
John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence
A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Gave Him the Option to Wrestle Another Year to Face John Cena
– During the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how Vince McMahon gave him the option of wrestling another year so he could face John Cena after his retirement feud with Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt...
Yardbarker
Erick Rowan expresses interest in returning to WWE
Former WWE star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) was interviewed by Sportskeeda. Rowan talking about a movie he is in that will be coming out shortly:. “There’s a short film called “Tito” from Zelda Light Productions. Claudio Castagnoli is also involved with it. It’s about the American Dream. The story resonated with me. It’s a short film.”
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What Triple H Told WWE Roster About 'New Way'
The Jarrett family currently has a better idea of what is going on in WWE than Vince McMahon. What a time to be alive. Jerry Jarrett, promoter of Continental Wrestling, USWA, and others, as well as father of current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, appeared at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC, and according to PWInsider, Jarrett spilled the details on a recent backstage meeting between new WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the WWE roster.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)
WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
Triple H Sneakily Brings Back ‘NXT’ Black & Gold Star Dexter Lumis in the Final Seconds of WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’
The stars of the 'NXT' Black & Gold Era are coming back to WWE thanks to Triple H and the latest reveal was the most creative yet on 'Raw.' The post Triple H Sneakily Brings Back ‘NXT’ Black & Gold Star Dexter Lumis in the Final Seconds of WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bleacher Report
Priest Denies Edge Rumor; Ric Flair Talks Last Match; Danielson on 'Perfect' WWE Exit
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Edge formed The Judgment Day in April with Priest joining the faction followed by Rhea Ripley, but the Hall of Famer departed as the group's leader just two months later, replaced by Finn Balor. In July, Fightful...
Bleacher Report
WWE: Vince McMahon's Personal Payments Totaled $19.6M amid Misconduct Allegations
In an SEC filing Tuesday, WWE declared that former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon made two further previously undisclosed payments in 2007 and 2009 totaling $5 million to bring his total undeclared personal payments up to $19.6 million, per Todd Spangler of Variety. The payments were discovered amid a WWE...
Bleacher Report
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9
Just one week before Heatwave, many of the stars of WWE NXT 2.0 looked to make an impact while gearing themselves up for success at the big event. Mandy Rose convinced Cora Jade to fight Zoey Stark with the promise that she would get an NXT Women's Championship match next week if she ensured Stark could not make the show.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Ciampa comes up short against Bobby Lashley, Dexter Lumis makes WWE return
WWE returned to Cleveland on with Raw on Monday night, a show that saw rivalries and storylines continue to develop under the new creative direction of the post-Vince McMahon era. The biggest match advertised for the show delivered in the ring as Bobby Lashley was able to successfully defend his United States championship in a hard-fought battle with Ciampa.
Bleacher Report
Gene LeBell, Legendary Martial Artist, Dies at Age 89
Legendary martial artist and stuntman Gene LeBell has died at the age of 89. Former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten announced LeBell's death on Facebook amid a lengthy tribute to the titan, who also made his indelible mark in sports entertainment and Hollywood as well. "You will be greatly missed...
Bleacher Report
UFC Legend Cris Cyborg to Make Professional Boxing Debut vs. Simone Silva on Sept. 25
Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg's next fight will not take place in a cage, but rather in a boxing ring. Cyborg announced on Wednesday's episode of The MMA Hour that she will compete in a boxing match against Simone Silva on Sept. 25 in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. Cyborg officially signed her contract live on the show.
Bleacher Report
UFC's Uriah Hall Announces Retirement from MMA; Beat Anderson Silva in 2020
UFC fighter Uriah Hall has announced his retirement from the sport on Instagram:. "It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world. I’m going to miss the incredible UFC staff that has became like family and the mentors I have met along the way. The UFC has given me the Best opportunity to step completely outside my comfort zone. Throughout the years I’ve gone up against some of the best in the world at the highest level. Although I did not achieve the rank of world champion i’ve acquired some of my greatest achievements from mixed martial arts and that was facing my fears and being a champion in life."
Popculture
WWE's Kurt Angle Admits He Could Have Faced John Cena at WrestleMania
WWE legend Kurt Angle had his last match in 2019 when he lost to Baron Corbin (now Happy Corbin) and is now enjoying his retired life. However fans were hoping that Angle would have his last match against longtime-rival John Cena, and it looks like that could have happened. Angle recently spoke to Rene Dupree and revealed that if he wrestled for one more year, he would have faced John Cena at WrestleMania.
Yardbarker
Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins added to WWE Raw
After defeating Montez Ford last week, Seth Rollins is set to go one-on-one with the other half of The Street Profits. WWE has announced that Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins will take place on tonight's episode of Raw. The show is being held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. WWE.com...
