UAH says emergency over after chemical release

12:37 p.m. UPDATE: In a new campus alert, the university reports "The emergency situation on the 3rd floor of Material Science Building has ended. It is safe to resume normal activities." In a statement to WAAY 31, a UAH spokesperson said the buildings were evacuated "due to a chemical spill...
Madison County leader sees high ceiling for growth

When it comes to growth in Madison County, Dale Strong said the way to go is up. And the way to do it is by teamwork. The County Commission chairman delivered his annual State of the County Address Aug. 2 before a packed Von Braun Center South Hall. Among those in the audience were Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine, Deputy Commander Martin Traylor, Command Sgt. Maj. Dylan Lemasters, SMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Finis Dodson, Col. Rich Pfeiffer of the Army Contracting Command and Col. Steven Braddom of the Redstone Test Center.
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Jeniece Willis Wilmer

48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Jeniece Willis Wilmer
Digital version of The Madison Record – Aug. 10, 2022

You can now download a digital copy of The Madison Record each week. Look for it every Wednesday morning right here. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this week’s issue.
Long-awaited Huntsville pedestrian bridge one step closer to reality

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville just got a $20 million Department of Transportation Grant. That's going towards the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project, a long-wished for part of Huntsville's Big Picture. The project will connect the downtown, Mill Creek and Lowe Mill communities via greenways and a suspended pedestrian bridge. The areas are currently separated by U.S. 231 and U.S. 431/AL53, and crossing these is a risky endeavor.
West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
Nichols reminds families on COVID-19 procedures

MADISON – Madison City Schools has lessened the strict measures for COVID-19 that were necessary on campus during the last two school years. However, the district has announced this year’s rules and guidelines for positive COVID-19 cases and exposure/quarantine cases. “Masks will be optional this school start. If...
City of Huntsville secures federal grant for pedestrian access project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced on Tuesday that it has secured a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to help fund the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project. The $20 million grant allows the city to move forward on a project it...
Skatepark Construction Moving Forward

Ground has broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be Huntsville's new skate park. Video Shows Teacher Hitting Child in Face with Shoe. Unique ‘Super Guppy’ Plane Delivers SLS Cargo to …. District Clarifies Policy Against Guns in Schools. Staying Weather Aware During Heavy...
Rocket City Mom Welcomes Lindsey Barron as New COO

Help us welcome the newest member of the RCM team! Lindsey Barron is the new Chief Operations Officer at Rocket City Mom Media Group and RocketCityMom.com. Barron will oversee daily operations for Sales and Editorial Staff and can be reached via email at lindsey@rocketcitymom.com. “As the Huntsville area continues to...
New event announced: Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing

Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick and Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick announced yesterday the establishment of a new holiday event in South Huntsville – Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing. They stated families will have the opportunity to:. • Stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring 4’x 8”...
‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project

This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.

