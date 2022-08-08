Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
UAH says emergency over after chemical release
12:37 p.m. UPDATE: In a new campus alert, the university reports "The emergency situation on the 3rd floor of Material Science Building has ended. It is safe to resume normal activities." In a statement to WAAY 31, a UAH spokesperson said the buildings were evacuated "due to a chemical spill...
theredstonerocket.com
Madison County leader sees high ceiling for growth
When it comes to growth in Madison County, Dale Strong said the way to go is up. And the way to do it is by teamwork. The County Commission chairman delivered his annual State of the County Address Aug. 2 before a packed Von Braun Center South Hall. Among those in the audience were Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine, Deputy Commander Martin Traylor, Command Sgt. Maj. Dylan Lemasters, SMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Finis Dodson, Col. Rich Pfeiffer of the Army Contracting Command and Col. Steven Braddom of the Redstone Test Center.
WAFF
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Jeniece Willis Wilmer
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Updated: 2 hours ago. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Brookins Smoken on the Go hosts...
Limestone County Schools planning for more students this year
Monday marks the first day of the 2022-23 school year for Limestone County Schools. As the district welcomes its students back for a new year, some issues that plagued the district last year are back for round two.
themadisonrecord.com
Digital version of The Madison Record – Aug. 10, 2022
You can now download a digital copy of The Madison Record each week. Look for it every Wednesday morning right here. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this week’s issue.
Health officials concerned new school year, highly contagious variant will mean rise in COVID-19 cases
Most Alabama students are now starting their first full week of school, and, in this era, that means renewed concern about COVID-19 exposure.
Long-awaited Huntsville pedestrian bridge one step closer to reality
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville just got a $20 million Department of Transportation Grant. That's going towards the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project, a long-wished for part of Huntsville's Big Picture. The project will connect the downtown, Mill Creek and Lowe Mill communities via greenways and a suspended pedestrian bridge. The areas are currently separated by U.S. 231 and U.S. 431/AL53, and crossing these is a risky endeavor.
WAFF
West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
themadisonrecord.com
Nichols reminds families on COVID-19 procedures
MADISON – Madison City Schools has lessened the strict measures for COVID-19 that were necessary on campus during the last two school years. However, the district has announced this year’s rules and guidelines for positive COVID-19 cases and exposure/quarantine cases. “Masks will be optional this school start. If...
WAFF
City of Huntsville secures federal grant for pedestrian access project
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced on Tuesday that it has secured a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to help fund the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project. The $20 million grant allows the city to move forward on a project it...
Grissom High School parents concerned about school lunch
Parents of students at Grissom High School are shocked after what they saw being served to their children for lunch.
Q&A with Huntsville City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson: New Huntsville art center, development at Ditto Landing
Jennie Robinson was elected to serve on the Huntsville City Council in 2014 after serving three terms on the Board of Education for Huntsville City Schools. She was re-elected to serve a second term on the council in 2018 and was twice elected to serve as council president. She is only the second woman to serve in that role.
WAFF
Madison County workers prepare for construction on Keel Mountain
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County crews are prepping the windy roads of Keel Mountain Road for construction. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said he wants to make it safer for the long run. Hill said they started to see a problem when torrential rain flooded the area in February...
Family Services Center’s ‘FAST’ program marks 25 years of helping students and families
As the school year starts, so does a program from the Family Services Center that brings students, parents, and services together in one place.
WHNT-TV
Skatepark Construction Moving Forward
Ground has broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be Huntsville's new skate park. Video Shows Teacher Hitting Child in Face with Shoe. Unique ‘Super Guppy’ Plane Delivers SLS Cargo to …. District Clarifies Policy Against Guns in Schools. Staying Weather Aware During Heavy...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville gets $20 million grant for skybridge, more to link 3 areas of city
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $20 million grant to the city of Huntsville’s project to link downtown, Mill Creek and Lowe Mill via a skybridge and green space. The funding for the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project comes via a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
Huntsville Utilities working to repair water main break
Crews with Huntsville Utilities Water Operations are working to repair a water main break that will take hours to resolve, they say.
Rocket City Mom Welcomes Lindsey Barron as New COO
Help us welcome the newest member of the RCM team! Lindsey Barron is the new Chief Operations Officer at Rocket City Mom Media Group and RocketCityMom.com. Barron will oversee daily operations for Sales and Editorial Staff and can be reached via email at lindsey@rocketcitymom.com. “As the Huntsville area continues to...
themadisonrecord.com
New event announced: Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing
Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick and Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick announced yesterday the establishment of a new holiday event in South Huntsville – Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing. They stated families will have the opportunity to:. • Stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring 4’x 8”...
‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project
This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.
