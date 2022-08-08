When it comes to growth in Madison County, Dale Strong said the way to go is up. And the way to do it is by teamwork. The County Commission chairman delivered his annual State of the County Address Aug. 2 before a packed Von Braun Center South Hall. Among those in the audience were Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine, Deputy Commander Martin Traylor, Command Sgt. Maj. Dylan Lemasters, SMDC Command Sgt. Maj. Finis Dodson, Col. Rich Pfeiffer of the Army Contracting Command and Col. Steven Braddom of the Redstone Test Center.

