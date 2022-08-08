Read full article on original website
Madison County School Systems Address Possible COVID Transmission a School Begins
Most Alabama students are now starting their first week of school. And, in this era, that means renewed concern about COVID-19 exposure. Most of Alabama is at a high community transmission level, including all of North Alabama.
Skatepark Construction Moving Forward
Ground has broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be Huntsville's new skate park.
Limestone Man Steals and Totals Fire Engine
A Meridianville man stole three vehicles, including an ambulance and fire truck early Sunday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. One of those vehicles belonged to Tanner Volunteer Fire Department -- and it's a total loss.
Law Enforcement Update on Joe's Pawn Shop Investigation
Multiple people, including the owners, were arrested after federal agents raided Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville on Thursday. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims gave an update on the four-month-long investigation on Monday.
HPD on scene of a barricaded person after shots fired
A heavy presence of law enforcement is in the area of Lily Flagg Road and Oldfield Road in South Huntsville after shots were fired.
Marshall County Sheriff Addresses Pawn Shop Raid
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
Accused Cop-killer Expected in Court Thursday
It's been two and half years since Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III, was killed in the line of duty. The man accused of fatally shooting him, LaJeromeny Brown, has been charged with capital murder. He's due in court Thursday, where a trial date could be set.
Staying Weather Aware During Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding
The National Weather Service reported flooding around 1 to 2 feet deep across some roads in Florence. They also reported that a woman had to be helped from her vehicle after getting stuck in the water.
