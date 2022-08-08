ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Skatepark Construction Moving Forward

Ground has broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be Huntsville's new skate park. Video Shows Teacher Hitting Child in Face with Shoe. Unique ‘Super Guppy’ Plane Delivers SLS Cargo to …. District Clarifies Policy Against Guns in Schools. Staying Weather Aware During Heavy...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Limestone Man Steals and Totals Fire Engine

A Meridianville man stole three vehicles, including an ambulance and fire truck early Sunday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. One of those vehicles belonged to Tanner Volunteer Fire Department -- and it's a total loss.
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
County
Limestone County, AL
Limestone County, AL
Government
Limestone County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WHNT-TV

HPD on scene of a barricaded person after shots fired

A heavy presence of law enforcement is in the area of Lily Flagg Road and Oldfield Road in South Huntsville after shots were fired. HPD on scene of a barricaded person after shots fired. Dekalb County Sheriff Brings Inmates to Church Services. Grissom High School Parents Concerned About School …
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Marshall County Sheriff Addresses Pawn Shop Raid

Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Accused Cop-killer Expected in Court Thursday

It's been two and half years since Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III, was killed in the line of duty. The man accused of fatally shooting him, LaJeromeny Brown, has been charged with capital murder. He's due in court Thursday, where a trial date could be set.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy