WHNT-TV
Rental Assistance Available in the State
The cost of rent is rising across the country and Alabamians are feeling the effects. Video Shows Teacher Hitting Child in Face with Shoe. Unique ‘Super Guppy’ Plane Delivers SLS Cargo to …. District Clarifies Policy Against Guns in Schools. Staying Weather Aware During Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding.
Alabama GOP Suggests Closed Primaries
Alabama Republicans are considering whether to require voters to register with their party in order to vote in the primaries. News 19 explains how a closed primary system could impact elections.
22-Year-Old Battling Rare Bone Cancer
A young woman from North Alabama is sharing her journey with an extremely rare cancer. Her posts on TikTok chronicling her journey have reached millions of people and she hopes to raise awareness about it.
Heavy rain fell in northern Alabama Wednesday
During the first half of Wednesday, clusters of showers and storms tracked through the Tennessee Valley. With a saturated environment in place, these showers and storms had the capability of producing moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals ranged from 0.50 inches to almost 5 inches where the heaviest bands set up.
