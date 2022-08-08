ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

CBS News

Kia-what? Kia-where? President Biden returns to Kiawah Island, a favorite vacation spot that serves personal and political needs

Kiawah Island, S.C. – Normally when President Biden is looking for a little R&R, he heads home to Delaware — having done so dozens of times already this year. But on Wednesday, he's coming back to this quaint beach town, a spot less familiar to Americans who've tracked his movements but one which may one day rank in the memories of Americans alongside presidential vacation spots like Kennebunkport or Rancho del Cielo — despite the fact that Mr. Biden does not own a home in Kiawah.
CBS News

NYC mayor blasts Texas governor as more migrants arrive

There's a growing political battle between Texas and the mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C., after Gov. Greg Abbott began busing thousands of migrants to both cities. It's part of the Republican governor's effort to criticize the Biden administration's immigration policy. Nancy Chen has the latest.
The Associated Press

Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Monday contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. Drazan named homelessness as a top priority in her campaign and said declaring a state of emergency would allow for bureaucratic “barriers to be broken down so that people can begin to work together more effectively.” “We have the opportunity right now with a lot of different stakeholders who are throwing a lot of money at this problem,” Drazan told The Associated Press. “But what we’re missing is really a central point of focus and leadership that can coalesce all those efforts.”
CBS News

Migrants bused to New York and D.C. caught in political battle

As nearly 100 migrants arrived in New York City from Texas on Wednesday morning, they stepped off buses and into a political firestorm. Since April, more than 6,600 asylum seekers already processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security have been sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Washington, D.C., and New York City. At least 170 buses carrying migrants have left Texas so far.
CBS News

Trump pleads the Fifth in N.Y. civil investigation

Former President Donald Trump testified under oath in the New York civil investigation into his business dealings. He invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination during the deposition. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Scott MacFarlane on "Red and Blue" to discuss the deposition and the latest on the Mar-a-Lago search.
CBS News

Trump invokes Fifth Amendment in N.Y. civil probe

Former President Donald Trump has invoked his Fifth Amendment right and refused to testify under oath. He was deposed by the New York Attorney General's office as part of its investigation into the Trump Organization's finances. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and former prosecutor Steve Baric join Lana Zak on CBS News to discuss.
CBS News

Trump invokes Fifth Amendment during questioning

Former President Donald Trump pleaded the Fifth and refused to testify under oath when he was questioned in connection with a civil investigation by the New York Attorney General's office into alleged fraud by the Trump Organization. This comes after the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's Florida home in a separate investigation. Robert Costa reports.
CBS News

Impact of Trump taking the Fifth in New York deposition in fraud probe

Former President Donald Trump says he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being questioned under oath by lawyers from the New York Attorney General's office in a probe of his business practices. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to discuss the response to this as well as the recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, the impact on Trump's 2024 prospects, and more.
CBS Sacramento

Gavin Newsom wants to accelerate California's key climate goals

SACRAMENTO -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to speed up the state's transition to non-carbon electricity sources and accelerate its timeline for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Those are among the proposals the Democratic governor has delivered to lawmakers as they work to hash out how to spend $19.3 billion set aside for climate in the state budget. He also wants to establish a permitting policy for projects that would remove carbon dioxide from the air and put into law the state's 2045 carbon neutrality goal as well as a ban on new oil wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of...
CBS News

Trump says he took the Fifth, declined to answer questions in New York for civil fraud probe

Former President Donald Trump says he declined to answer questions, citing his Fifth Amendment rights, in a deposition by the New York Attorney General's office in a civil investigation into his business practices. Meanwhile, as CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports, Trump allies and supporters are rallying to his defense after the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago.
KTLA.com

California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
CBS News

Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass

In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.
CBS News

CBS News

