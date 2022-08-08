Read full article on original website
Related
Kia-what? Kia-where? President Biden returns to Kiawah Island, a favorite vacation spot that serves personal and political needs
Kiawah Island, S.C. – Normally when President Biden is looking for a little R&R, he heads home to Delaware — having done so dozens of times already this year. But on Wednesday, he's coming back to this quaint beach town, a spot less familiar to Americans who've tracked his movements but one which may one day rank in the memories of Americans alongside presidential vacation spots like Kennebunkport or Rancho del Cielo — despite the fact that Mr. Biden does not own a home in Kiawah.
NYC mayor blasts Texas governor as more migrants arrive
There's a growing political battle between Texas and the mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C., after Gov. Greg Abbott began busing thousands of migrants to both cities. It's part of the Republican governor's effort to criticize the Biden administration's immigration policy. Nancy Chen has the latest.
Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Monday contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. Drazan named homelessness as a top priority in her campaign and said declaring a state of emergency would allow for bureaucratic “barriers to be broken down so that people can begin to work together more effectively.” “We have the opportunity right now with a lot of different stakeholders who are throwing a lot of money at this problem,” Drazan told The Associated Press. “But what we’re missing is really a central point of focus and leadership that can coalesce all those efforts.”
Wisconsin's primary results show Trump's influence in GOP remains strong
Former President Donald Trump's preferred candidate, Tim Michels, won Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary, beating an opponent endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. Other Trump-backed candidates also won nominations in primaries Tuesday. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel political reporter Corrinne Hess joins CBS News to discuss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Migrants bused to New York and D.C. caught in political battle
As nearly 100 migrants arrived in New York City from Texas on Wednesday morning, they stepped off buses and into a political firestorm. Since April, more than 6,600 asylum seekers already processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security have been sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Washington, D.C., and New York City. At least 170 buses carrying migrants have left Texas so far.
Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch,...
CBS News
Primary 2022: Finstad wins 1st District special election; Samuels concedes to Omar
Primaries have much lower voter turnout that general elections if history is our guide. The last state primary's turnout was 22 percent. On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Secretary of State's office said the unofficial voter turnout for the primary was 18 percent. Fewer people voted absentee for the primary election....
Trump pleads the Fifth in N.Y. civil investigation
Former President Donald Trump testified under oath in the New York civil investigation into his business dealings. He invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination during the deposition. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Scott MacFarlane on "Red and Blue" to discuss the deposition and the latest on the Mar-a-Lago search.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump invokes Fifth Amendment in N.Y. civil probe
Former President Donald Trump has invoked his Fifth Amendment right and refused to testify under oath. He was deposed by the New York Attorney General's office as part of its investigation into the Trump Organization's finances. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and former prosecutor Steve Baric join Lana Zak on CBS News to discuss.
Trump invokes Fifth Amendment during questioning
Former President Donald Trump pleaded the Fifth and refused to testify under oath when he was questioned in connection with a civil investigation by the New York Attorney General's office into alleged fraud by the Trump Organization. This comes after the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's Florida home in a separate investigation. Robert Costa reports.
Impact of Trump taking the Fifth in New York deposition in fraud probe
Former President Donald Trump says he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being questioned under oath by lawyers from the New York Attorney General's office in a probe of his business practices. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to discuss the response to this as well as the recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, the impact on Trump's 2024 prospects, and more.
New York congressional primaries to be held following redistricting
After a contentious redistricting process, New York is left with new congressional maps that leave some incumbents vying for the same seat. Michael Benny, an anchor at WTVH, speaks with Scott MacFarlane on "Red and Blue" about the Aug. 23 primary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gavin Newsom wants to accelerate California's key climate goals
SACRAMENTO -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to speed up the state's transition to non-carbon electricity sources and accelerate its timeline for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Those are among the proposals the Democratic governor has delivered to lawmakers as they work to hash out how to spend $19.3 billion set aside for climate in the state budget. He also wants to establish a permitting policy for projects that would remove carbon dioxide from the air and put into law the state's 2045 carbon neutrality goal as well as a ban on new oil wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of...
Trump says he took the Fifth, declined to answer questions in New York for civil fraud probe
Former President Donald Trump says he declined to answer questions, citing his Fifth Amendment rights, in a deposition by the New York Attorney General's office in a civil investigation into his business practices. Meanwhile, as CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports, Trump allies and supporters are rallying to his defense after the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago.
Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor for probe involving 2020 election machines and her likely fall opponent, Matt DePerno
Lansing, Mich. — The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether a Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports. The Detroit...
Low pay, stress and burnout: U.S. schools face severe teacher shortage
Kindergarten teacher Natalie Tran is excited to be back in her Oakland, California, classroom with her 25 4-year-olds. But she's not surprised that many other teachers across the country didn't return for the upcoming school year. "We need higher pay," she told CBS News. "We need more respect for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump says he took the Fifth in questioning in New York Attorney General Letitia James' fraud investigation
Former President Donald Trump said he refused to answer questions from investigators with the New York Attorney General's office on Wednesday, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination related to the years-long civil fraud probe into his businesses. Trump appeared for a deposition in New York on Wednesday morning. In...
KTLA.com
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass
In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.
SoCal to see warmer temps, sunshine Wednesday as thunderstorm chances drop in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm to hot temperatures across the region, with thunderstorms subsiding in the mountains and deserts.
CBS News
525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1