Five people safely escaped sinking boat on Lake Michigan
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Five people safety escaped their sinking boat Wednesday afternoon. There was a loud bang and the 22-foot, Chris-Craft-style boat started taking on water about half a mile from shore around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, South Haven Area Emergency Services said.
Hazardous swimming conditions to impact beaches along West Michigan days after reported drownings
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions will affect the shores of Lake Michigan starting on Thursday, officials say, just days after three people drowned on the state’s west side.
'There's no price on life': Recent drownings spark continued debate on lifeguards on Lake Michigan beaches
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Following several deadly drownings on the West Michigan lakeshore, the conversation around lifeguards on beaches has been sparked once again. Big waves and strong currents on both Sunday and Monday claimed three lives, and since mid-July, a total of eight people have drowned. 13 ON...
Community Responds After More Drownings Happen In South Haven
Red flags flying at the beach ban people from going in the water during dangerous conditions, and violators can be fined one thousand dollars. The four people that drowned in South Haven over the last four weeks all went into the water when yellow flags were flying, or when the ordinance that aims to prevent drownings couldn’t be enforced. When the city manager was asked if South Haven is looking to change anything she said lifeguards aren’t being considered. It’s been quieter in South Haven, as waves on South Beach are calmer, leaving more people at ease. Others, like Pat and Erin O’Hearn are...
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
16-Year-Old Hudsonville Girl Died In A Rollover Crash In Jenison (Jenison, MI)
The police reported a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old Hudsonville girl. The accident happened on Bauer Road east of 40th Avenue in the Jenison area just after 2 p.m.
Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
Flying man seen along the Grand River part of jet-suit demonstration
A modern-day rocketeer took to the skies Tuesday to demonstrate new technology that is used by first responders overseas.
Baby hospitalized after possible drowning at Holland shelter
Authorities are investigating a possible drowning of a 1-year-old at a homeless shelter in Holland.
Major road to close Wednesday in downtown Grand Rapids
A major road in downtown Grand Rapids will close on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and remain closed through Aug. 21.
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
Fatal accident reported on Marsh Road near Martin
Troopers from the Wayland post of the Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident near Martin Wednesday. Troopers said a person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township. Nearby roadways were closed briefly, but are now open as...
Rescuers searching for missing Lake Michigan swimmer
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A 21-year-old man was swept away from the shore while swimming in Lake Michigan on Sunday.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
