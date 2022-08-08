ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Five people OK after boat in South Haven sinks

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Five people are safe on dry land after emergency crews say their vessel began sinking in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. South Haven Emergency Services said the group was on board a 22-foot Chris Craft-style boat when they heard a loud bang about two miles north of the South Haven pier heads off the Sleepy Hollow Resort.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
CBS Detroit

Community Responds After More Drownings Happen In South Haven

Red flags flying at the beach ban people from going in the water during dangerous conditions, and violators can be fined one thousand dollars. The four people that drowned in South Haven over the last four weeks all went into the water when yellow flags were flying, or when the ordinance that aims to prevent drownings couldn’t be enforced. When the city manager was asked if South Haven is looking to change anything she said lifeguards aren’t being considered. It’s been quieter in South Haven, as waves on South Beach are calmer, leaving more people at ease. Others, like Pat and Erin O’Hearn are...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WLNS

Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven

Two people who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday have died, police say. (Aug. 8, 2022) Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Groesbeck annexation to go on Lansing November ballot. Stabenow, Peters on passage of Inflation Reduction …. Weekend CCW Arrests. Access to...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
WYOMING, MI
abc12.com

Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
KALAMAZOO, MI
townbroadcast.com

Fatal accident reported on Marsh Road near Martin

Troopers from the Wayland post of the Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident near Martin Wednesday. Troopers said a person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township. Nearby roadways were closed briefly, but are now open as...
MARTIN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
GRAND HAVEN, MI

