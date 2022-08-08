ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins keeps it simple, commits to LSU

The last nine days have been a roller coaster ride for Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins. The four-star quarterback ended the ride by committing to LSU on Wednesday night. "Rickie reconsidered ... go Tigers," Collins said as he unzipped a jacket to reveal an LSU T-shirt to the delight of cheering family, teammates, teachers and coaches inside Mason's Grill.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU camp Day 5 observations: Starting offensive line still 'in flux'

Five days into preseason camp, LSU continued to tinker Monday morning with the offensive line as it tries to find at least four new starters. Near the beginning of a 30-minute viewing period, LSU used a combination of left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Tre’Mond Shorts, center Garrett Dellinger, right guard Miles Frazier and right tackle Anthony Bradford.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Gridiron preview: All you need to know about East Feliciana High football

Football season is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a look at the teams from around the area and take a sneak peek into what we can expect this fall. First on the docket is the East Feliciana Tigers, a team filled to the brim with returning starters who are looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A.
JACKSON, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Mike Denbrock
theadvocate.com

Broncos hit the field hard hoping to add another championship banner to stadium wall

One evening in late July, I drove up to Zachary High to get an early feel for the buzz around the upcoming school year. Band directors Donny Alexander and Jason Venable had the marching band in front of the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. preparing for fall Friday night magic. Continuing north to the Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Complex, I noticed the lights were on in Bronco Stadium. Not to be too sentimental, but the smell of fresh cut grass in late July and early August (I know they play on turf now), humid air and the lights shining on the field can be euphoric for old ballplayers.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Arizona State
theadvocate.com

Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'

Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University

Comments / 0

Community Policy