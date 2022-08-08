Read full article on original website
Our Views: The last time LSU missed the Top 25 preseason, the Tigers showed them
Nick Saban is on the other side of the ball now, to put it mildly, but it was in his first year as head coach of the LSU Tigers that the team last finished out of the money in the preseason poll of coaches. Saban and his team proved that omission very wrong by going 8-4 in 2000, a huge turnaround from the year before.
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins keeps it simple, commits to LSU
The last nine days have been a roller coaster ride for Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins. The four-star quarterback ended the ride by committing to LSU on Wednesday night. "Rickie reconsidered ... go Tigers," Collins said as he unzipped a jacket to reveal an LSU T-shirt to the delight of cheering family, teammates, teachers and coaches inside Mason's Grill.
Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin Jr. makes his college choice, and he's going to the Big 12
Have you heard about the big guy who made a big decision Wednesday? That is the Jamall Franklin Jr. story. The Scotlandville lineman committed to Houston in front of teammates and family in the school’s gym. “I love the coaching staff, I love the players, and I love the...
LSU's Noah Cain, a Penn State transfer, has deep La. roots. This is the story of his homecoming.
Noah Cain, the Penn State transfer running back, traveled more than 1,200 miles to get to LSU. He has lived most of his life outside the state of Louisiana. But he never let any other state define him. “When I was in Texas, everybody was like, ‘You a Texas kid,’...
LSU camp Day 5 observations: Starting offensive line still 'in flux'
Five days into preseason camp, LSU continued to tinker Monday morning with the offensive line as it tries to find at least four new starters. Near the beginning of a 30-minute viewing period, LSU used a combination of left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Tre’Mond Shorts, center Garrett Dellinger, right guard Miles Frazier and right tackle Anthony Bradford.
Woodlawn's Rickie Collins set to commit; ESPN to broadcast Zachary-Woodlawn game Oct. 6,
Two football commitments with LSU implications are set to take place this week. Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins is set to announce his commitment at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mason’s Grill, which is located not far from the school. The announcement comes just more than a week after Collins decommitted from Purdue, a school he committed to last fall.
Southern football coach Eric Dooley says 'we looked good' at start of second week of camp
Southern coach Eric Dooley gave his team a meetings-only day off from practice Sunday and an afternoon practice Monday as the Jaguars moved into their second week of preseason camp. On Tuesday, the Jaguars were in the second of three days in shells before moving to full pads on Thursday....
Gridiron preview: All you need to know about East Feliciana High football
Football season is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a look at the teams from around the area and take a sneak peek into what we can expect this fall. First on the docket is the East Feliciana Tigers, a team filled to the brim with returning starters who are looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A.
LSU's Latanna Stone, U.S. Amateur co-medalist, falls in first round of match play
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — LSU's Latanna Stone, who shared top medalist honors in the stroke play portion of the U.S. Amateur, was eliminated Wednesday in the first round of match play. Stone, a senior from Riverview, Florida, and the No. 1 seed in the 64-player field, lost 2 &...
Broncos hit the field hard hoping to add another championship banner to stadium wall
One evening in late July, I drove up to Zachary High to get an early feel for the buzz around the upcoming school year. Band directors Donny Alexander and Jason Venable had the marching band in front of the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. preparing for fall Friday night magic. Continuing north to the Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Complex, I noticed the lights were on in Bronco Stadium. Not to be too sentimental, but the smell of fresh cut grass in late July and early August (I know they play on turf now), humid air and the lights shining on the field can be euphoric for old ballplayers.
Southern's Jordan Lewis is already a star. Eric Dooley wants to see Lewis' best season yet.
Eric Dooley isn’t expecting to have a long learning curve in his first season coaching Southern, and it’s not just because he spent 13 years as an assistant there. As Prairie View head coach, he has scouted and scrutinized the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the past four years, especially the defenses he’s had to attack.
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Drag race penalties tightened in East Baton Rouge, extended to spectators and stunt drivers
Penalties for drag racing in East Baton Rouge just got tougher, and they now apply to drivers performing stunts like doughnuts and burnouts and the people on foot who block traffic to watch them. The Metro Council on Wednesday addressed the issue for the second time in 12 months, approving...
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
From armed guards to locked doors, school systems statewide are doubling down on security
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'
Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
Our Views: East Baton Rouge and Kenner are joining the body camera club, and it's about time
Step by step, community by community, more and more of our Louisiana law enforcement agencies are improving policing — and public safety — by adding body cameras. The Kenner Police Department is the latest large law enforcement agency to sign on, after inking a 10-year, $5.5 million deal with Axon Enterprises Inc.
Chef Collin Cormier coaxes out every bit of flavor to build his growing restaurant group
Chef Collin Cormier, 38, of Lafayette, has built a growing restaurant group that includes a variety of restaurants in Lafayette — Central Pizza, Tula Tacos, Pop's Poboys and Viva La Waffle. Pop's Poboys was named in Bon Appetit's Top 50 Best New Restaurants in 2016. Cormier answered a few...
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
