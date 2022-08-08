Read full article on original website
Camp Counselor From Minnesota Charged With Shooting Arrows At Campers
One of the fun things about summer is all the different outdoor activities kids can do; usually, a day camp is one super fun way to learn new activities and skills. But for a group of kids at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota what happened to them would be pretty traumatic.
WATCH: Minnesota Teens Jump From Car On Highway During Police Chase
Watch the wild video here.
Hit-and-run injures St. Paul bicyclist, driver flees and leaves car behind
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hit-and-run that injured a St. Paul bicyclist is still under investigation after the driver of the vehicle jumped into another, and left the one that caused the accident behind. On Aug. 10, around 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Police officers responded to a hit-and-run...
Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter
A man has been charged with fatally shooting a downtown Minneapolis apartment resident and then throwing the alleged murder weapon on top of the WCCO-TV building. Mohamed Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis, has been charged with second-degree murder without intent and first-degree manslaughter for the killing of 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
Mother Sues Walmart After Daughter Dies In Fire In MN Store Lot
(Minneapolis, MN) — A woman is suing Walmart after her daughter died in a fire in the store’s parking lot north of Minneapolis. Essie McKenzie accuses the retailer of negligence and wrongful death due to a lack of oversight. The suit claims Walmart has a policy that welcomes RV campers to stay overnight in their parking lots. The plaintiff’s daughter died in August 2019 when a fire spread from a recreational camper to a car where six-year-old Ty’rah White was inside. The victim’s nine-year-old sister was badly disfigured.
Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy
A Minnesota camp counselor had children stand in front of a target while she launched arrows at them, injuring one boy in the process, according to charges. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with one count of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison if she's convicted.
Minnesota Man Sentenced To Prison For Possession of Stolen Firearm
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing a stolen firearm. Prosecutors said Minneapolis police officers responded to a shots fired call in June 2021 and witnessed a man, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Coyour of Minneapolis, fleeing the scene. As he ran, Coyour pulled a gun from his waistband and hid it in the wheel well of a parked car, where officers recovered it. Officers then arrested Coyour a few blocks from the scene.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
Warrant leads to confiscation of 8 firearms in St. Paul
St. Paul police notched a small victory Monday in the battle to take guns off the city's streets after a search warrant led to the confiscation of eight firearms, one that had been converted into a fully automatic handgun. Members of the city's Gun and Criminal Intelligence Units executed the...
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
Sheriff: Driver shoots at bikers in Ham Lake before leading police on wrong-way chase
ANDOVER, Minn. – Two people suspected of shooting at motorcyclists, before leading police on a wrong-way chase, are now in custody.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lexington Avenue and Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after reports came in that someone in a BMW sedan had fired shots at three bikers. Deputies and officers from other agencies soon tracked down the BMW, which sped off, then drove against traffic on Highways 65 and 10. The chase came to an end when the BMW "struck an Anoka County Sheriff's Office squad and crashed into a tree" in Blaine near Jefferson Street and 91st Avenue.A man and woman who were inside the BMW were both arrested. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. No one else was hurt in the shooting and crash.
Woman fighting for her life after shooting in Minneapolis
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Minneapolis. At 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Department says it was alerted to a shooting near the intersection of 21st St. E. and 15th Ave. S. in the Ventura Village neighborhood, with officers finding a woman at the scene who was suffered a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound."
8 corrections officers, kept away from jailed Chauvin, get $1.46M settlement
The Strib’s Kyeland Jackson reports, “The Ramsey County Board settled a racial discrimination lawsuit Tuesday that awards eight correctional officers nearly $1.46 million. The officers filed the lawsuit after a jail superintendent barred officers of color from guarding Derek Chauvin because their race might have been a ‘liability’ around him. The former Minneapolis police officer was initially jailed in Ramsey County after his arrest in the murder of George Floyd. Video of the death prompted global outrage and days of rioting in Minnesota and elsewhere.”
Man charged in fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has been charged in connection to a fatal downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting on Sunday night.Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charges say that officers were dispatched to the Artistry on 10th apartment building after a witness said they saw a man throwing a gun from a balcony onto the WCCO-TV rooftop below.Officers found Zaher in the lobby, who told them that his friend had been shot on the 13th floor. He appeared upset and had blood spatter on his hands, charges state. The victim was identified as 31-year-old...
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers
STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
Motorcyclist found dead behind guardrail 6 hours after crashing in Twin Cities
Minnesota Department of Transportation workers prepared to repair a damaged guardrail on Highway 36 in North St. Paul wound up finding a dead motorcyclist who had crashed hours earlier. According to the State Patrol, the MnDOT crew arrived at a guardrail on Hwy. 36 near McKnight Road just before 1...
Police: Man, woman arrested after shots fired from BMW at three motorcyclists
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to an incident in which shots were fired at three motorcyclists in Anoka County Wednesday. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says at 1:47 p.m. deputies were called by motorcyclists who reported a driver of a BMW was shooting at them near Lexington Ave. NE and Constance Blvd NE in Ham Lake.
St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
