Escaped inmate an alleged gunman in 2021 shooting near restaurant: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who escaped from a sheriff’s deputy Tuesday had been in custody on charges including attempted murder in a shooting that happened near a restaurant last year, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office report. Marcos Rosales, 34, is one of two men charged in connection with a March 31, […]
Central Bakersfield slaying an apparent gang hit over drug theft: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-vehicle convoy made its way north on Oak Street, a U-Haul carrying hundreds of pounds of marijuana followed by a blue sedan. They were approaching Palm Street when a car pulled in front of the U-Haul and stopped at an angle, blocking the roadway. A pickup stopped alongside the sedan […]
BPD searches for 2 theft suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a theft in July. BPD said the suspects also used one of the victim’s credit cards. The incident happened July 23 on the 5700 block of Stockdale Highway, according to BPD. The first suspect is described as a Black […]
Inmate escaped custody by ‘discharging’ powdery substance into deputy’s eyes: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales escaped custody after “discharging” a powdery substance into a deputy’s face while being taken to a medical appointment Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:45 a.m. Rosales, 34, was being taken to a medical appointment on F Street near 30th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, […]
Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
Inmate escaped from KCSO custody in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate escaped from custody in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday morning placing nearby schools on lockout, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The inmate has not been identified and it is unclear whether or not the inmate has been taken into custody. An updated version of this story can be found by clicking […]
BPD: Four arrests made in Central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department said four people were arrested after a shooting Tuesday in Central Bakersfield.
Teen and bystander shot in Downtown, 4 people arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting on 34th Street just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday that involved a teen and a bystander being shot, according to the department. The department said the 16-year-old boy had multiple gunshot wounds and he is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. […]
Attempted murder suspect assaults deputy, escapes custody on F Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — DESCRIPTION UPDATE:. Rosales, 34 is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9" tall, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to KCSO. He was last seen wearing brown inmate clothing. If anyone has information regarding Rosales' whereabouts, they are urged to call KCSO at...
KCSO: Man shoots at person after argument, arrested
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 73-year-old man was arrested Monday night in Lake Isabella following an investigation which revealed that he shot at another person after an argument, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 7 p.m. deputies responded to the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road...
4 gang members arrested in shooting of juvenile, woman on 34th Street: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Four gang members were arrested Tuesday for their suspected involvement in shooting a juvenile and a woman on 34th Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just after 4 p.m. officers responded to the area of 34th Street and Panama Street regarding a report of...
Woman killed by Hall Ambulance facilities vehicle identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman struck and killed by a Hall Ambulance vehicle in July was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office Tuesday. On July 19, around 4:30 a.m., Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, of Bakersfield was struck by a Hall facilities maintenance vehicle in the 1900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
Man gets nearly 20 years in deadly shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a shooting that occurred last year has been sentenced to 19 years and eight months in prison, according to court records. James Randle, 19, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest last month to manslaughter and charges of attempted murder and […]
'Be Finally Free' has issues with county's new prison chaplain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is sticking with its current prison ministry provider. One local group was hoping to change that during today's Board of Supervisors meeting. The president of "Be Finally Free," Debbie Ormande, addressed the supervisors during public comments. She claims that there...
Ralph Bailey assailant sentenced to 2 years
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who punched radio host Ralph Bailey, shattering his jaw, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison, according to court records. Alexander Vera, 36, pleaded no contest in May to battery with serious bodily injury for assaulting Bailey at KC Steakhouse, repeatedly hitting him and knocking him on his […]
Suspect returned to the scene, shoots at victim and deputies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery call in Lamont on Aug. 6 and while speaking to the victim the suspect returned, according to a tweet from KCSO’s Twitter. The office said deputies were speaking to the victim just after 3 a.m. in their driveway near Paradise Road […]
Adam Andrew Llamas Killed in DUI Crash near Highway 54 [Bakersfield, CA]
27-Year-Old Man Died in a Single-Vehicle Crash near South Union Avenue. The crash happened on August 4th, just before 10:30 p.m., near the intersection South Union Avenue and East Brundage Lane. Investigators say, Llamas was heading southbound when he lost control of his vehicle. The car drove off the Union...
Smoke reported at the Tulare County juvenile detention facility
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated which office the facility had been handed back to. This has been updated. TULARE COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – A local power outage ended up causing a temporary evacuation of the Juvenile Detention Facility in Tulare County on Monday, according to officials. According to Tulare County Fire, a […]
Man killed by train identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office that was killed when he was struck by a train. David Lynn Parsons, 60, of Ridgecrest was found by BNSF Railway police July 14 on East Truxtun Avenue, south of Baker Street, said the coroner.
Video captures man intentionally killing man with car in 2016 incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, a jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder for a 2016 incident that took place outside the Tower Motel in Bakersfield. Video captured the defendant, Frank Hillman, intentionally hitting victim Shawn Bivens with his car following an argument in the driveway of the Tower Motel, according to officials with the Kern County District Attorney’s office.
