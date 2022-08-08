ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens

Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mana#Metaverse#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Sandbox
u.today

Dogecoin Founder Reveals What Will Send DOGE to Moon

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu’s new feat might leave investors mesmerized

Shiba Inu has come a long way since the days when it was just a meme coin trying to shed its identity in favor of something more utilitarian. The official launch of its decentralized platform called Shibaswap confirmed Shiba Inu’s commitment to growth. Fast forward to the present and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB), $AVAX and $XRP Can Now be Used to Pay at Over 60 Million Merchants Worldwide

Shiba Inu ($SHIB), which is potentially the world’s most popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, and $XRP, an extremely popular cryptocurrency improving cross-border payments, can now be used as payment methods at over 60 million merchants worldwide. According to a recent announcement published by leading cryptocurrency trading platform Binance, both cryptocurrencies are,...
CURRENCIES
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 8

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Black Founders Matter ousts Black founder, morphs into BFM Fund

What began in 2018 as an apparel company aimed at raising awareness of the dearth of capital allocated to Black founders eventually morphed into a fund and a pledge to nudge venture capitalists toward investments in BIPOC women founders. On May 31, days before the story about the pledge was...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

DeFi Pulse Index to register a 105% rally? FARM factor has answer

The DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is one of the most preferred options of investment in the DeFi space, thanks to the underlying tokens. But as the market changes, their performance varies as well. Thus, leading to some changes in these assets with the hopes of improvement over time. But the question is- Can the most recent decision play in favor of DPI?
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Institutional Investors Bet on $ETH, $ADA, and $SOL as Crypto Market Prepares for the Merge

Institutional investors have allocated their bets to smart contract networks including Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA), and Solana ($SOL) as well as to multi-asset investment products ahead of Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows report, digital asset investment products saw...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Uniswap tops DEX race with >70% volume share, but the issue…

Scenarios have started to look greener for the global crypto market. Well, Bitcoin and Ethereum in particular. But one specific token has been in an uptrend registering more than 150% gains in a week. Uniswap‘s native token UNI has been steadily charting an upward trajectory. Trading volume for the flagship...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin: Can Twitter trolls affect LTC investors’ portfolio

Litecoin continues to go up the price chart. Its growth has been gradual, unlike Loopring and Flow. And, with this strategy, the altcoin has managed to stay out of the volatile zones. Thus, giving itself room to chart gains without the worry of a reversal. This is one reason why...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy