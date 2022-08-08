ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 36 reopens after crash, vegetation fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 36 in Tehama County due to a crash and vegetation fire on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans. Authorities said the initial call came in at 2:16 a.m. of a crash on Highway 36, about 6...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
RED BLUFF, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Traffic
City
Shasta, CA
Local
California Cars
Redding, CA
Cars
Local
California Traffic
actionnewsnow.com

Westbound Highway 299 traffic in Shasta County returns to normal

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:44 P.M. UPDATE - Westbound Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Lake was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. Caltrans said the highway was blocked to west traffic about seven miles west of Old Shasta. Caltrans reported the crash just before 2:30 p.m. Traffic began returning...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Reckless Driver Endangers Community in Stolen Vehicle

Story Published by: Redding Police Department Facebook Page:. “On August 7th, 2022, at approximately 7:36 PM, SHASCOM Dispatch began receiving several reports of a reckless or possibly intoxicated driver, driving a silver colored Acura sedan. The vehicle was reported to be unable to maintain lanes, and driving into oncoming traffic in the area of South Bonnyview Road near Bechelli Lane. Another caller reported the vehicle was stopped in the roundabout in the same area. Information provided by the callers was relayed to the Redding Police Department. As witnesses reported the vehicle entering onto northbound Interstate 5, the information was forwarded to the California Highway Patrol.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says all lanes on Interstate-5 have reopened after they closed down on Sunday night due to a vegetation fire. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said the fire was located near exit 702, close to the Lakehead Rest Area on Interstate-5. The southbound Lakehead Rest...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Caltrans
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
RED BLUFF, CA
kymkemp.com

Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Sunday Morning Evacuation Orders for Fountain Ranch Road Area

Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; All of fountain ranch road and all roads off of fountain ranch including councilman road, gravel road, stanley z road, sugar magnolia lane, galaxy drive and quimby road Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
krcrtv.com

Redding suspect punches, chokes K-9 during wild run from police

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A lady is in jail this morning after taking police for a high speed chase throughout Shasta County last night. On August 7th at approximately 7:36 PM, SHASCOM Dispatch began receiving several reports of a reckless or possibly intoxicated driver, driving a silver colored Acura sedan. The vehicle was reported to be unable to maintain lanes, and driving into oncoming traffic in the area of South Bonnyview Road near Bechelli Lane. Another caller reported the vehicle was stopped in the roundabout in the same area. Information provided by the callers was relayed to the Redding Police Department. As witnesses reported the vehicle entering onto northbound Interstate 5, the information was forwarded to the California Highway Patrol.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding police seek public's help in identifying bank robber

REDDING, Calif. — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed Plumas Bank on Wednesday afternoon. Redding police said the suspect entered the bank off of Hilltop Drive just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Detectives with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the suspect is...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July

CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
CHICO, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299

A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer hit by car on Interstate 5 in Redding

REDDING, Calif.- A CHP officer suffered minor injuries was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Redding. The collision happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 north of the Bonnyview exit on Redding's south side. CHP Sgt. Niemeth said an officer was blocking off the far...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy