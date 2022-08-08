Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 36 reopens after crash, vegetation fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 36 in Tehama County due to a crash and vegetation fire on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans. Authorities said the initial call came in at 2:16 a.m. of a crash on Highway 36, about 6...
krcrtv.com
Redding's 'Goat Strike Force' strikes again with power walk along Buenaventura Boulevard
REDDING, Calif. — The Goat Strike Force strikes again!. Wednesday morning, Redding's favorite four-legged firefighters took a power walk north along Buenaventura Boulevard to their new worksite. "Special thanks to the Redding Police Department, Redding Parks Department and a few trusty herding dogs for the safe escort," the city...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
actionnewsnow.com
Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
actionnewsnow.com
Westbound Highway 299 traffic in Shasta County returns to normal
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:44 P.M. UPDATE - Westbound Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Lake was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. Caltrans said the highway was blocked to west traffic about seven miles west of Old Shasta. Caltrans reported the crash just before 2:30 p.m. Traffic began returning...
crimevoice.com
Reckless Driver Endangers Community in Stolen Vehicle
Story Published by: Redding Police Department Facebook Page:. “On August 7th, 2022, at approximately 7:36 PM, SHASCOM Dispatch began receiving several reports of a reckless or possibly intoxicated driver, driving a silver colored Acura sedan. The vehicle was reported to be unable to maintain lanes, and driving into oncoming traffic in the area of South Bonnyview Road near Bechelli Lane. Another caller reported the vehicle was stopped in the roundabout in the same area. Information provided by the callers was relayed to the Redding Police Department. As witnesses reported the vehicle entering onto northbound Interstate 5, the information was forwarded to the California Highway Patrol.
actionnewsnow.com
Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says all lanes on Interstate-5 have reopened after they closed down on Sunday night due to a vegetation fire. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said the fire was located near exit 702, close to the Lakehead Rest Area on Interstate-5. The southbound Lakehead Rest...
krcrtv.com
Firefighter vehicles, equipment burn over in Six Rivers fire, Red Cross comes to rescue
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties became stranded after their vehicles and equipment burned over when the wildfire took an unexpected turn. The fire complex started Friday, Aug. 5, ignited by thunderstorms that moved across the region. Firefighters...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for DUI, car theft after wild chase through Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested an alleged drunk driver who they say crashed into a patrol car in a stolen vehicle during a wild chase in Shasta County. The incident started Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Redding police arrested the driver 25-year-old Christina Vallesteroes of Round Mountain on a...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Sunday Morning Evacuation Orders for Fountain Ranch Road Area
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; All of fountain ranch road and all roads off of fountain ranch including councilman road, gravel road, stanley z road, sugar magnolia lane, galaxy drive and quimby road Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area.
krcrtv.com
Redding suspect punches, chokes K-9 during wild run from police
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A lady is in jail this morning after taking police for a high speed chase throughout Shasta County last night.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 3,100 acres forcing evacuations in Trinity County
SALYER, Calif. 10:20 A.M. UPDATE - Parts of Trinity County are under evacuation orders due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. As of Monday morning, the fires had burned 3,181 acres with no containment. There are eight lightning fires active in the Six Rivers National Forest near the Trinity Humboldt...
krcrtv.com
Redding police seek public's help in identifying bank robber
REDDING, Calif. — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed Plumas Bank on Wednesday afternoon. Redding police said the suspect entered the bank off of Hilltop Drive just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Detectives with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the suspect is...
actionnewsnow.com
Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July
CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299
A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer hit by car on Interstate 5 in Redding
REDDING, Calif.- A CHP officer suffered minor injuries was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Redding. The collision happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 north of the Bonnyview exit on Redding's south side. CHP Sgt. Niemeth said an officer was blocking off the far...
krcrtv.com
New Red Bluff Fire Chief sworn in during Change of Command Ceremony
RED BLUFF, Calif. — There is a new Red Bluff Fire Chief in the City of Red Bluff. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer was sworn in during the Change of Command Ceremony after outgoing Fire Chief Ray Barber retired from the department after serving eight years as the fire chief.
