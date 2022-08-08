Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire now up to 60% containment with over 60K acres burned
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Crews are continuing to fight the flames of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, and they are making good progress. Officials with the Klamath National Forest said the fire had burned 60,389 acres as of Wednesday, and was up to 60% containment. A total of...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews build initial line around 60,000-acre McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews said on Tuesday morning that they have constructed an initial line around the entire McKinney Fire. The U.S. Forest Service said the line has been constructed around the entire 80-mile fire perimeter, which has burned 60,389 acres. The containment remains at 55% as the...
krcrtv.com
Some residents to return to their property for the first time since McKinney Fire began
Some Siskiyou County residents will get their first look at their property since the McKinney Fire began. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced the window for residents to return to their property Wednesday. Residents that live along State Route 96 will be allowed to return to their property from noon...
KDRV
McKinney Fire: Police asking for help to find missing man
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - As the fight against the McKinney fire carries on, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is asking your assistance in locating an unaccounted for person. Stanley Mortensen has been unaccounted for since the McKinney Fire began on July 29th. The Sheriff's Office is asking for the assistance of the public in locating Mortensen.
Klamath Falls News
O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
krcrtv.com
Smokey Fire fully contained just in time for Smokey Bear's 78th birthday
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — According to Klamath National Forest, the "Smokey Fire" is now 100% contained after burning a total of 34 acres. The Smokey Fire started back on August 4 just after 9 a.m. off of Beaver Creek and Forest Road in Siskiyou County. The fire is fully...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in McKinney Fire identified as Klamath National Forest employee
YREKA, Calif. - A woman killed in the McKinney Fire was an employee of the Klamath National Forest who lived in the community of Klamath River. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said Kathy Shoopman died in her home after the McKinney Fire burned through her community. Shoopman started working...
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire now 55% contained after burning over 60,000 acres in Siskiyou County
YREKA, Calif. — Update from McKinney Fire Evening Update on Aug. 8:. The McKinney Fire remains burning over 60,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest. However, as of Monday night, the fire is now over halfway contained. Public Information Officer with the California Interagency Incident Management Team 2, Stephanie...
KDRV
McKinney Fire: ongoing progress threatened by dangerous weather in days ahead
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials are reporting progress against the now 60,000 acre McKinney Fire, but firefighters are keeping their heads on a swivel with the red flag warning in effect, expecting periods of critical weather conditions across northern California. This warning impacts fire suppression efforts as the hot and dry afternoons, along with winds, could make control efforts difficult.
krcrtv.com
Long-time Klamath National Forest employee identified as fire victim
YREKA, Calif. — A long-time employee of the Klamath National Forest Service was identified as one of the victims that lost their lives as a result of the Mckinney Fire. The Klamath National Forest Service announced the passing of their long-time employee, Kathy Shoopman. According to the Forest Service, Shoopman died in her Klamath River home as a result of the Mckinney Fire.
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire appears to cause mass fish death in Klamath River, tribe says
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Siskiyou County appears to have caused tens of thousands of Klamath River fish to die, according to the Karuk Tribe. The tribe said the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp along the main stem of the Klamath River, between Indian Creek which flows through Happy Camp and Seiad Creek, about 20 miles further upstream.
KTVL
UPDATED: ODF, Fire District 3 extinguish structure, spot fires in Eagle Point
Eagle Point, Ore. — UPDATED August 8 at 4:45 p.m. The small grassfire portion of this incident has been extinguished and structural resources are continuing to work the structure fire. ODF resources are remaining on scene to ensure against any additional spot fires. The cause of this fire will...
krcrtv.com
Large portion of Yreka allowed home following McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif. — Several evacuation warnings were downgraded in the city of Yreka on Monday, allowing residents to go home, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. The zones that are no longer under evacuation warning include:. YRE-3612 B. YRE-3612 C. YRE-3615 C. YRE-3615 D. YRE-3618 B. YRE-3618 C.
krcrtv.com
Tribal official speaks on thousands of dead fish found in Klamath River
CHICO, Calif. — For the indigenous people of Siskiyou County, the river and its fish are a way of life. KRCR’S Anwar Stetson spoke to a leader in the Karuk tribe about this devastating loss. There are now thousands of dead fish along the Klamath River; images show...
Mount Shasta Herald
Under hot and dry conditions, crews make progress on McKinney Fire
Under crackling dry conditions and temperatures still reaching near 100 degrees in northern Siskiyou County, containment around the largest fire in California this year reached 40% Sunday. At 60,271 acres, the McKinney Fire 15 miles west of Yreka grew only 127 acres from Saturday to Sunday, according to the California...
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County post offices reopen after being shut down by McKinney, Yeti, Alex fires
Post offices that closed or are unusable due to McKinney, Yeti and Alex fires have reopened or are partnering with other post offices to provide mail services to their communities. They're also working to get mail to people displaced from evacuated areas. As of Tuesday, two post offices near burn...
KTVL
Smartphone app works to bring 24/7 information during wildfires, evacuations
Siskiyou County, CA — As wildfires continue to burn in Siskiyou County and across the west, the need for accurate and timely information is stronger than ever. With warnings, alerts and evacuations abound, the quest for perfectly accurate information 24/7 may be an impossible task, but one group is trying to make it a reality.
ijpr.org
California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
krcrtv.com
Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office claims media outlets abuse fire access privileges,
REDDING, Calif. — Monday morning the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office announced they were investigating several news outlets for abusing their media privileges while covering the McKinney Fire. KRCR was one of the news organizations listed as being “under investigation.”. Those claims include bringing unauthorized people into the...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man wielding knife at police is shot, dies
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A Klamath Falls man is shot by police after charging at them with a knife during a response to a fight at the White House Apartments. The Klamath County Major Crime Team investigates. Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a...
