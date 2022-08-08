SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - As the fight against the McKinney fire carries on, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is asking your assistance in locating an unaccounted for person. Stanley Mortensen has been unaccounted for since the McKinney Fire began on July 29th. The Sheriff's Office is asking for the assistance of the public in locating Mortensen.

