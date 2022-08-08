ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Crews build initial line around 60,000-acre McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews said on Tuesday morning that they have constructed an initial line around the entire McKinney Fire. The U.S. Forest Service said the line has been constructed around the entire 80-mile fire perimeter, which has burned 60,389 acres. The containment remains at 55% as the...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

McKinney Fire: Police asking for help to find missing man

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - As the fight against the McKinney fire carries on, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is asking your assistance in locating an unaccounted for person. Stanley Mortensen has been unaccounted for since the McKinney Fire began on July 29th. The Sheriff's Office is asking for the assistance of the public in locating Mortensen.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Local
California Accidents
Siskiyou County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
Klamath Falls News

O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Woman killed in McKinney Fire identified as Klamath National Forest employee

YREKA, Calif. - A woman killed in the McKinney Fire was an employee of the Klamath National Forest who lived in the community of Klamath River. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said Kathy Shoopman died in her home after the McKinney Fire burned through her community. Shoopman started working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Accident
KDRV

McKinney Fire: ongoing progress threatened by dangerous weather in days ahead

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials are reporting progress against the now 60,000 acre McKinney Fire, but firefighters are keeping their heads on a swivel with the red flag warning in effect, expecting periods of critical weather conditions across northern California. This warning impacts fire suppression efforts as the hot and dry afternoons, along with winds, could make control efforts difficult.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Long-time Klamath National Forest employee identified as fire victim

YREKA, Calif. — A long-time employee of the Klamath National Forest Service was identified as one of the victims that lost their lives as a result of the Mckinney Fire. The Klamath National Forest Service announced the passing of their long-time employee, Kathy Shoopman. According to the Forest Service, Shoopman died in her Klamath River home as a result of the Mckinney Fire.
YREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

McKinney Fire appears to cause mass fish death in Klamath River, tribe says

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Siskiyou County appears to have caused tens of thousands of Klamath River fish to die, according to the Karuk Tribe. The tribe said the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp along the main stem of the Klamath River, between Indian Creek which flows through Happy Camp and Seiad Creek, about 20 miles further upstream.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcrtv.com

Large portion of Yreka allowed home following McKinney Fire

YREKA, Calif. — Several evacuation warnings were downgraded in the city of Yreka on Monday, allowing residents to go home, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. The zones that are no longer under evacuation warning include:. YRE-3612 B. YRE-3612 C. YRE-3615 C. YRE-3615 D. YRE-3618 B. YRE-3618 C.
YREKA, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Under hot and dry conditions, crews make progress on McKinney Fire

Under crackling dry conditions and temperatures still reaching near 100 degrees in northern Siskiyou County, containment around the largest fire in California this year reached 40% Sunday. At 60,271 acres, the McKinney Fire 15 miles west of Yreka grew only 127 acres from Saturday to Sunday, according to the California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ijpr.org

California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Falls News

Klamath Falls man wielding knife at police is shot, dies

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A Klamath Falls man is shot by police after charging at them with a knife during a response to a fight at the White House Apartments. The Klamath County Major Crime Team investigates. Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy