Read full article on original website
Related
Animal sanctuary owner in New York arrested for grand larceny of cows
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The cows have come home. The owner of an animal sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows that wandered onto the facility to their rightful owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane, was arrested for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, according...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0