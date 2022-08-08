ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf.com

Justin Thomas explains his LIV Golf fatigue with hilarious wedding story

The advent of LIV Golf has been the biggest story in golf for the last several months, and especially lately, as lawsuits have been filed, responses have been recorded and even an initial ruling in favor of the PGA Tour has been made — all in the span of a couple of weeks.
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
theScore

Couples: 'Comical' that some LIV players think they are changing golf

Fred Couples went on another LIV Golf rant, once again criticizing commissioner Greg Norman and the Saudi-backed golf league. "All these guys think they're changing the game and to me it's comical, it's really comical," Couples told reporters at the Shaw Charity Classic last week, according to Golf's Alan Bastable. "To have music on every tee and have people drinking beers and think that's cool."
Bloomberg

Saudi-Backed LIV Tour Makes PGA Winnings Look Like Chump Change

Pay them and they will come. That appears to the formula for LIV, the new professional golf tour founded by Greg Norman and financed by Saudi Arabia that is pouring money into the sport like never before and drawing defectors from the long-established PGA tour. Now, some pros are trying...
Golf Channel

Rickie Fowler parts ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron

Rickie Fowler has parted ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis first reported Tuesday. Skvoron had been on the bag since Fowler turned pro in 2009. As a team, they won five times on the PGA Tour, including the 2015 Players Championship. "It happened Friday night...
Golf.com

Tiger Woods has incredible pull when it comes to unreleased equipment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even when Tiger Woods isn’t in the field, he’s still a part of conversations on Tour. During a recent chat with Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s VP of Tour Operations, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the discussion shifted to the success of the company’s Stealth driver and the quick transition that ensued when players started testing the final product earlier this season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top seed, defending champion both fall in first round of match play at U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay

Wednesday’s first round of match play made for a bad day for the favorites at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur. The Round of 64 featured upset losses for the top seed Latanna Stone and defending champion Jensen Castle at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, as history continued to repeat itself at one of amateur golf’s most prestigious championships. This year marked the sixth time in the last nine years that the No. 64 seed has knocked off the No. 1 seed, and it’s also the second year in a row where the defending champion has lost in the first round.
Yardbarker

Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from St. Jude Championship

It's not easy to make it to the playoffs and then withdraw due to injury. But that's what PGA pro Hideki Matsuyama had to do this week when he withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship due to a neck injury. Matsuyama, ranked No. 11 in the world, announced his...
Front Office Sports

LIV Golf Hit With Legal Setback

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman dealt the PGA Tour its first victory in a legal challenge brought by LIV Golf last week as she denied a temporary restraining order that would have cleared three of the Saudi-backed circuit’s participants to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In her...
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Harris English on LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour

— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
SkySports

ISPS Handa World Invitational: Ewen Ferguson fires another 61 to take control

Ferguson chipped in for eagle on the 10th and 18th and also recorded five birdies in a flawless nine-under-par round at Galgorm Castle, one of two courses used for the event which sees men's and women's tournaments taking place simultaneously. The 26-year-old, who also shot 61 in the second round...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The winner gets $17 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million...
