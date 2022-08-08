Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Justin Thomas explains his LIV Golf fatigue with hilarious wedding story
The advent of LIV Golf has been the biggest story in golf for the last several months, and especially lately, as lawsuits have been filed, responses have been recorded and even an initial ruling in favor of the PGA Tour has been made — all in the span of a couple of weeks.
GolfWRX
‘You chose the circus, stay in the circus’ – 4-time PGA Tour winner latest to blast LIV rebels
Reacting to the news that 10 LIV golfers (down to 10 after Carlos Ortiz withdrew his lawsuit on Tuesday) have served a lawsuit on the PGA Tour, veteran player Ryan Palmer had a simple message, “you chose the circus, stay in the circus.”. Speaking with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio,...
Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
theScore
Couples: 'Comical' that some LIV players think they are changing golf
Fred Couples went on another LIV Golf rant, once again criticizing commissioner Greg Norman and the Saudi-backed golf league. "All these guys think they're changing the game and to me it's comical, it's really comical," Couples told reporters at the Shaw Charity Classic last week, according to Golf's Alan Bastable. "To have music on every tee and have people drinking beers and think that's cool."
Bloomberg
Saudi-Backed LIV Tour Makes PGA Winnings Look Like Chump Change
Pay them and they will come. That appears to the formula for LIV, the new professional golf tour founded by Greg Norman and financed by Saudi Arabia that is pouring money into the sport like never before and drawing defectors from the long-established PGA tour. Now, some pros are trying...
Tiger Woods accused of attacking ‘younger golfers’ and doing ‘PGA Tour’s bidding’ by LIV Golf in bombshell lawsuit
LIV GOLF have sensationally accused the PGA Tour of using Tiger Woods to "publicly criticise" players who joined the controversial tour. 15-time Major winner Woods rejected a staggering £655MILLION to join the Saudi-funded breakaway group. Woods publicly said last month that he disagreed with the concept. And now the...
LIV Golf Lawyer Reveals Stunning Secret About Player Earnings
LIV's lawyer revealed players' earnings count against their initial payout for joining the tour.
Golf Channel
Rickie Fowler parts ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron
Rickie Fowler has parted ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis first reported Tuesday. Skvoron had been on the bag since Fowler turned pro in 2009. As a team, they won five times on the PGA Tour, including the 2015 Players Championship. "It happened Friday night...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods has incredible pull when it comes to unreleased equipment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even when Tiger Woods isn’t in the field, he’s still a part of conversations on Tour. During a recent chat with Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s VP of Tour Operations, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the discussion shifted to the success of the company’s Stealth driver and the quick transition that ensued when players started testing the final product earlier this season.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is straddling the line of your putt legal if you lift one of your feet during the stroke?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. If you were to straddle the line of your putt but then lift one foot off the ground while making the stroke, would this be within the rules? Isn’t the position of the feet the issue?
Report: Cameron Young to leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf Series
Is it time to add another Cameron to the LIV Golf Series roster?. A day after reports surfaced that Cam Smith, the 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year, has signed with the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led circuit, Cameron Young could now join the breakaway league as well, according to The Times UK.
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
Amanda Doherty leads at ISPS Handa World Invitational
LPGA Tour rookie Amanda Doherty posted a 6-under-par 67 at Galgorm Castle Golf Club to take the first-round lead at
Top seed, defending champion both fall in first round of match play at U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay
Wednesday’s first round of match play made for a bad day for the favorites at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur. The Round of 64 featured upset losses for the top seed Latanna Stone and defending champion Jensen Castle at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, as history continued to repeat itself at one of amateur golf’s most prestigious championships. This year marked the sixth time in the last nine years that the No. 64 seed has knocked off the No. 1 seed, and it’s also the second year in a row where the defending champion has lost in the first round.
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from St. Jude Championship
It's not easy to make it to the playoffs and then withdraw due to injury. But that's what PGA pro Hideki Matsuyama had to do this week when he withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship due to a neck injury. Matsuyama, ranked No. 11 in the world, announced his...
Golf.com
Finau’s celebration, McIlroy throws (more) shade and Judge Freeman’s decision | Rogers Report
Hello, friends — and happy Wednesday! I want this week’s Rogers Report to serve as somewhat of a palate cleanser after days of legal documents and court proceedings. That’s not to say I won’t dive into pro golf’s battle at all, but for the most part this will be a LIV vs. PGA Tour safe space!
LIV Golf Hit With Legal Setback
U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman dealt the PGA Tour its first victory in a legal challenge brought by LIV Golf last week as she denied a temporary restraining order that would have cleared three of the Saudi-backed circuit’s participants to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In her...
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Harris English on LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
SkySports
ISPS Handa World Invitational: Ewen Ferguson fires another 61 to take control
Ferguson chipped in for eagle on the 10th and 18th and also recorded five birdies in a flawless nine-under-par round at Galgorm Castle, one of two courses used for the event which sees men's and women's tournaments taking place simultaneously. The 26-year-old, who also shot 61 in the second round...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The winner gets $17 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million...
