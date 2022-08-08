Wednesday’s first round of match play made for a bad day for the favorites at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur. The Round of 64 featured upset losses for the top seed Latanna Stone and defending champion Jensen Castle at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, as history continued to repeat itself at one of amateur golf’s most prestigious championships. This year marked the sixth time in the last nine years that the No. 64 seed has knocked off the No. 1 seed, and it’s also the second year in a row where the defending champion has lost in the first round.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO