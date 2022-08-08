Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
‘Package’ at SCV Station described as ‘anti-tank’ round purchased at swap meet
The reported “package” at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station that resulted in the bomb squad being called was an “anti-tank” round that was purchased from a swap meet, according to law enforcement officials. According to officials, the lobby of the SCV Sheriff’s Station was...
Santa Clarita Radio
Castaic Man Arrested On Two Counts Of Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Felony Vandalism
An assault suspect was arrested after he allegedly attempted to stab an individual and brandished a gun at another victim in Castaic Saturday. On Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Victoria Road and Green Hill Drive in Castaic, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
burbankpd.org
Man Arrested For Zip Gun
On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested on drug distribution charges
LOS ANGELES – Two suspects were arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation in Los Angeles and Inglewood, authorities announced Wednesday. Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-HALT (Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force) executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of suspects Juan Sanchez Rodriguez and Beatrix Hernandez on Monday for several felony offenses and the seizure of several illicit pharmaceuticals, including approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of cocaine, a stolen pistol and a stolen rifle, said Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Santa Clarita Radio
Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat
An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
CBS News
Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda
A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
Bakersfield Channel
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to man with warrant, meth and revolver
A Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and a loaded revolver, in addition to an outstanding warrant, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Juvenile Intervention Team drove along Highway 14 and Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country when...
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Pursuit Suspect Arrested Nearly 1 Month After Fleeing From Deputies
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly led deputies on a Canyon Country pursuit in July that was terminated due to unsafe speeds. On Tuesday, July, 19, deputies conducting a patrol check of Galixy Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country observed a vehicle accelerating in an unsafe manner, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
z1077fm.com
TWO ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY AND GRAND THEFT AUTO AT OASIS ELEMENTARY
Two suspects were arrested for alleged burglary and grand theft auto at Oasis Elementary in Twentynine Palms. Yesterday morning (August 8), Morongo Unified School District Employees reported a burglary at Oasis Elementary that appeared to have occurred over the weekend. County Sheriffs say that a school vehicle and nearly six thousand dollars worth of computer electronics were stolen.
Authorities searching for couple who burglarized Sylmar mortuary
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a pair of burglars who have broken into a mortuary in Sylmar on several occasions. Investigators say the two have gotten inside the structure where they drank alcohol and stole items from inside. The burglaries happened twice in July and again on Aug. 1, according to the […]
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach
A 70-year-old woman suspected of killing a bicyclist in Huntington Beach while driving an SUV under the influence was in custody Wednesday.
thesource.com
Nurse In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder
Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother. After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine...
TikTok challenge apparently sparked theft of car in Lakewood - Video
A Lakewood man is apparently the latest victim of a TikTok challenge in which people fall prey to thieves stealing their Kia and Hyundai cars.
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
