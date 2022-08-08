ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley Up for Re-Election?

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, is catching some flack for being the only one in the U.S. Senate to vote against allowing Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Hawley was elected to the Senate in 2018, and he's one of the youngest Senators on Capitol Hill. When is Hawley up for re-election?
POLITICO

Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray

Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
CBS DFW

Republicans block $35 cap on price of insulin from Senate bill

Washington — Senate Republicans on Sunday blocked a $35 monthly cap on the cost of insulin in the private market from being included in Democrats' economic tax and spending package, voting down an amendment to the measure during a marathon session leading up to what Democrats hope will be final passage of the bill.The Senate on Saturday night began consideration of more than 30 amendments to the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats' $700 billion legislation that aims to combat climate change, raise taxes on large corporations and address rising health care costs.Amid the proposed changes to the plan was to set...
Kansas Reflector

Kansas veteran unimpressed with U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall’s ‘lame’ flip on burn pits legislation

LAWRENCE — Brooklynne Mosley says U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall should stop using veterans as political props if he isn’t willing to support federal legislation providing health care coverage for the toxins they were exposed to during deployments. Marshall, a Kansas Republican, last week flipped his position on the bill to block it from moving forward in […] The post Kansas veteran unimpressed with U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall’s ‘lame’ flip on burn pits legislation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
AOL Corp

Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal; House to vote next

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion...
morningbrew.com

Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill

You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
CBS Boston

House and Senate leadership split over pursuing failed economic bill, tax relief

BOSTON - It has been just over one week since the formal legislative session closed with lawmakers failing to pass a sweeping $4.5 billion-dollar economic development bill which also included $1 billion in tax relief.Lawmakers say they are informally working on the bill, but it is unclear what if anything will happen with it.Speaker of the House, Ron Mariano, said he is hesitant to move forward on the bill, which also included a $250 tax rebate for individuals, because he is waiting to see if a decades old law called Chapter 62F will kick in. It could refund roughly $3...
