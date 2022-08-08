BOSTON - It has been just over one week since the formal legislative session closed with lawmakers failing to pass a sweeping $4.5 billion-dollar economic development bill which also included $1 billion in tax relief.Lawmakers say they are informally working on the bill, but it is unclear what if anything will happen with it.Speaker of the House, Ron Mariano, said he is hesitant to move forward on the bill, which also included a $250 tax rebate for individuals, because he is waiting to see if a decades old law called Chapter 62F will kick in. It could refund roughly $3...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO