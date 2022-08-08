Read full article on original website
When Is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley Up for Re-Election?
Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, is catching some flack for being the only one in the U.S. Senate to vote against allowing Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Hawley was elected to the Senate in 2018, and he's one of the youngest Senators on Capitol Hill. When is Hawley up for re-election?
POLITICO
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
Republicans block $35 cap on price of insulin from Senate bill
Washington — Senate Republicans on Sunday blocked a $35 monthly cap on the cost of insulin in the private market from being included in Democrats' economic tax and spending package, voting down an amendment to the measure during a marathon session leading up to what Democrats hope will be final passage of the bill.The Senate on Saturday night began consideration of more than 30 amendments to the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats' $700 billion legislation that aims to combat climate change, raise taxes on large corporations and address rising health care costs.Amid the proposed changes to the plan was to set...
Kansas veteran unimpressed with U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall’s ‘lame’ flip on burn pits legislation
LAWRENCE — Brooklynne Mosley says U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall should stop using veterans as political props if he isn’t willing to support federal legislation providing health care coverage for the toxins they were exposed to during deployments. Marshall, a Kansas Republican, last week flipped his position on the bill to block it from moving forward in […] The post Kansas veteran unimpressed with U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall’s ‘lame’ flip on burn pits legislation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Republicans cite shaky argument on Senate procedure for killing a $35 cap on insulin in major spending bill
GOP Sen. Ron Jonson accused Democrats on playing politics on an insulin price cap, but Republicans were technically free to back it.
Senate Democrats approve their big climate and healthcare bill with a thumbs up from Manchin and Sinema
House Democrats are now expected to return to Washington on Friday to vote on the act restoring major pieces of Biden's agenda.
AOL Corp
Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal; House to vote next
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion...
Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion U.S. Senate bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats scored a major policy victory when the U.S. Senate passed a $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill that will help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting drug costs for the elderly.
Kelly’s Kansas GOP emissaries laud her bipartisanship, question Schmidt’s loyalty to Trump
Trio of former Kansas Republican legislatorss affirm endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's campaign for reelection against GOP nominee Derek Schmidt. The post Kelly’s Kansas GOP emissaries laud her bipartisanship, question Schmidt’s loyalty to Trump appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
morningbrew.com
Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill
You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
Mayoral adviser probe: Judge may quash subpoena for documents
A judge said Wednesday he is inclined to not order that documents related to an LAPD investigation into an officer’s allegations he was sexually harassed by Mayor Eric Garcetti’s former senior adviser be turned over to the policeman’s lawyers. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis A. Kin...
House and Senate leadership split over pursuing failed economic bill, tax relief
BOSTON - It has been just over one week since the formal legislative session closed with lawmakers failing to pass a sweeping $4.5 billion-dollar economic development bill which also included $1 billion in tax relief.Lawmakers say they are informally working on the bill, but it is unclear what if anything will happen with it.Speaker of the House, Ron Mariano, said he is hesitant to move forward on the bill, which also included a $250 tax rebate for individuals, because he is waiting to see if a decades old law called Chapter 62F will kick in. It could refund roughly $3...
Key U.S. Senator Sinema agrees to $430 billion drug, energy bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema said on Thursday she agreed to "move forward" on a $430 billion drug pricing, energy and tax bill, subject to a Senate arbiter's approval of the bill, which Democrats intend to pass over Republican objections.
Kansas Board of Education member ‘ticked off’ by analysis of school safety planning
Kansas Board of Education member scolds school safety experts for leaving impression local educators weren't sufficiently concerned about crisis management. The post Kansas Board of Education member ‘ticked off’ by analysis of school safety planning appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
