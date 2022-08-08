Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Police: Springfield gang member sentenced to 10 years on multiple gun charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield gang member was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for multiple gun charges from 2020. According to Sangamon Co. State's Attorney Dan Wright, Keanthony D. Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
Effingham Radio
Decatur Man Sentenced To Prison For Injuring Child
A Decatur man is receiving a 12 year prison sentence for seriously injuring a baby. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. Pulliam was arrested last December after security camera video showed him hitting the infant in the head on multiple occasions.
One year ago: Springfield triple homicide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of a Springfield triple homicide. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, Bryant Williams, Keyara Gant, and Savante English were shot at a house near the corner of South 10th Street and East Oberlin Avenue on August 9th, 2021. All were pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Herald & Review
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
Stolen rooster statue returned
(UPDATE) Officials said “Mr. Cluckers” was found. “We want to thank all of the community that helped us [locate] and bring him home,” they said in a Facebook post. “We are so grateful to all of the amazing people out there. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekels Dairy Maid is looking for a rooster stolen from […]
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
vandaliaradio.com
Ramsey man charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
A Ramsey man has been charged in Fayette County Court with possessing a stolen vehicle. 22 year old Dalton L. Allen has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 1 Felony. Information on the charge says that Allen is alleged to have possessed a blue 2000 Chevrolet Supercab knowing it was stolen. Allen is also charged with Criminal Damage to Property under $500, which is a Class A Misdemeanor charge. Information states that Allen is alleged to have damaged the vehicle.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
nprillinois.org
Litchfield building collapse investigation continues and Sheriffs win lawsuit |First Listen
A structural engineer visits Litchfield building collapse site on Monday. Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data shows Illinois around the middle of the pack for overall children's well being. Buckminster Fuller biography portrays the architect as one who turned his classroom as an incubator. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois'...
vandaliaradio.com
St. Elmo woman charged with 2 Felonies in connection with vehicle accident
A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
capitolwolf.com
Springfield gets $20 million grant
Springfield will receive nearly 20 million dollars as part of an 85 million dollar grant coming to the State of Illinois through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden last November. The project will construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Fire Department warns residents of scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning Springfield residents of texting scams. The text messages are advertising that the fire department is having t-shirt sales. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says the department will never try to sell anything via text. "If you received one of these...
Child in critical condition after crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill and Hunter Roads. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a car driven by a 17-year-old girl stopped at and then drove into […]
wlds.com
Man Battered With A Hammer At Downtown Jacksonville Bar
A pair of Jacksonville men were arrested yesterday evening after Jacksonville Police were called to a downtown tavern over a physical altercation involving a hammer. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS responded to a report of a man with injuries after a physical altercation at Lahey’s Lounge located at 311 West State Street at at 5:53PM Sunday.
Springfield Wyndham files third proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Wyndham hotel filed another proposal Tuesday to convert parts of its hotel into apartment buildings. This is the third proposal by the Wyndham’s owner, selling the current hotel to New York developer Good Homes Inc. and converting 275 of its 400 hotels into apartments. “For good of Downtown Springfield and […]
spotonillinois.com
Three inmates sentenced in Macon County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Aug. 13
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in July in Sullivan was 575 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Hydro-Gear Limited Partnership for a pivotable drive apparatus for a stand-on vehicle. It was filed... Posted in:. Places:
Herald & Review
Watch now: Waiting for a Decatur bus has gotten more cheery
DECATUR — Bus stops aren’t often known for their curb appeal. However, the ornate transportation spot located along Maryland Street near Walmart and Dairy Queen in Decatur is eye-catching, even for those just driving by. Sitting on a pink Adirondack chair, Jason Boyd waited for a Decatur Public...
WAND TV
City adopts Keegan Virden Day, Connor Rowcliff Day
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Assumption will honor two teens killed in a crash. On August 3, the city leaders voted to proclaim April 27 Connor Rowcliff Day and December 25 Keegan Virden Day. The teens died in a crash on July 12 at the intersection of US-51...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
