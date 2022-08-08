Read full article on original website
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says
A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.Wilson...
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after an inmate who...
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Cringeworthy details emerge in Mystikal’s arrest for alleged rape
Disturbing details have emerged in the arrest of OG rapper Mystikal who has been thrown in jail and subsequently denied bond. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, the rapper who was born Michael Lawrence Tyler has been charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest
A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Females In Prison, Transferred To Another Facility
A transgender inmate was transferred to another corrections facility by authorities in New Jersey after two female inmates became pregnant at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the Department of Corrections, NJ.com, reports. Demi Minor, 27, was relocated to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in June...
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Cincy man accused of killing his girlfriend and mom of 2 kids by 'internally decapitating' her
CINCINNATI (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested months after his girlfriend and mother of his two children was found dead in what police initially said was a fatal drug overdose. According to Cincinnati Police, on Feb. 15 at 2:50 a.m., officers went to the 300 block of West Galbraith...
BET
Man Accused Of Killing ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Reality Star Pleads Guilty
A man has pleaded guilty to killing Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s reality star Andre Montgomery. According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on July 22, Travell Anthony Hill, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and a separate count of murder-for-hire in the 2016 killing. In Hill’s plea agreement...
The armed man who shot and killed an active shooter at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from his grandfather, his lawyer says
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
Arizona Supreme Court upholds death sentence for woman convicted of murdering 10-year-old girl
Sammantha Allen still faces the death penalty for the murder of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, after the Arizona Supreme Court sustained her most severe sentence Tuesday. Allen had appealed her sentence, raising 22 issues. Out of the 22 issues she raised in her appeal, only her allegation that the...
Supervisor charged with murder after police say he shot, killed employee during work-related confrontation in Oakland County
A 27-year-old supervisor now faces murder charges after deputies say he shot and killed an employee after a series of work altercations in June.
‘House of horrors’ survivor Jordan Turpin speaks out following lawsuits alleging abuse by foster parents
Jordan Turpin, one of the 13 siblings rescued from a California “house of horrors” in January 2018 who later with other siblings filed lawsuits alleging they were abused by their foster parents, is speaking out about her ordeal with her foster parents. “I’m not ready to go into...
After a Year of Planning, Man Lured His Mother to Apartment to Beat and Stab Her to Death: Police
A man lured his mother to visit his apartment, then he beat her with a hammer and stabbed her with a knife, cops say. Defendant Logan Lopez, 24, was “matter of fact with detectives” about killing Mary Beth Lopez, 53, said a spokeswoman for the Clearwater Police Department in Florida. He allegedly said he planned this murder for about a year.
Mississippi mother ran over her 6-year-old child with car, police say
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A woman is facing charges after police said she ran over her own child and injured another person during a domestic incident. Hattiesburg police said in a news release that a 6-year-old child was brought to a hospital after being hit by a car. Officers said the driver was identified as Keanaw Bradley, the child’s mother, who fled the scene.
Man in Solitary Confinement for 15 Years Reveals Hobby That Changed Life
A man deemed so dangerous he was locked up in solitary confinement for 15 years has revealed how a chance encounter turned his life around—through the unlikely, but redemptive, power of gardening. Jamala Taylor, 50, spent almost half of his 31 incarcerated years alone in his cell at the...
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
