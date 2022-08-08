ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TheDailyBeast

Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says

A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.Wilson...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Daily Beast

Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
rolling out

Cringeworthy details emerge in Mystikal’s arrest for alleged rape

Disturbing details have emerged in the arrest of OG rapper Mystikal who has been thrown in jail and subsequently denied bond. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, the rapper who was born Michael Lawrence Tyler has been charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
The Independent

Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
LOVELAND, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
960 The Ref

Mississippi mother ran over her 6-year-old child with car, police say

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A woman is facing charges after police said she ran over her own child and injured another person during a domestic incident. Hattiesburg police said in a news release that a 6-year-old child was brought to a hospital after being hit by a car. Officers said the driver was identified as Keanaw Bradley, the child’s mother, who fled the scene.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Atlanta, GA
