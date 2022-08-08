Read full article on original website
bpr.org
Relationship, Rest, Reflection, Reckoning
In this episode of The Waters & Harvey Show, our hosts reflect on their most recent episode, while also discussing the conclusion of the most recent class of the William Friday Fellowship For Humanities. Their guest is a member of that class, Hunter Corn, the executive director of the Wildacres Leadership Initiative.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls Near Brevard, North Carolina (To See & Explore)
Brevard, North Carolina is visited for its beautiful state parks of forests and hiking trails. Home to more than 250 waterfalls throughout the area it has become known as the Land of the Waterfalls attracting people from all over. Whitewater Falls is the place to go if you want to...
bpr.org
Mira Gerard reclaims her father's gallery space with a new name, focus and outlook
It’s a Sunday in late May, and Mira Gerard is both greeting and grieving. She’s welcoming visitors on the final day of her father’s gallery. “I’m Mira, I’m Jonas’ daughter, so if you have any questions ...”. “Nice to meet you,” a visitor tells...
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
asheville.com
Pack Memorial Library Hosts North Carolina Black Architects and Builders Art Exhibit Through Oct. 10th
The history and legacy of Black builders and craftspeople in North Carolina comes to life in a new traveling exhibit at Pack Memorial Library (67 Haywood St.). Produced by Preservation North Carolina (PNC), the traveling exhibit, We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina, is on display until Oct. 10. The exhibit is open to the public during normal library hours Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
greenvillejournal.com
Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality
Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
bpr.org
Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.
State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
thevalleyecho.com
The Bowmans say goodbye to the Red Rocker Inn
Warm and heartfelt farewells have long been part of the daily routine for Doug and Jenny Bowman. From the inviting confines of their 125-year-old Victorian bed & breakfast, situated in the historic Dougherty Heights neighborhood near downtown Black Mountain, hospitality has been a way of life for their entire family.
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms
Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell. The motorcyclist, identified...
my40.tv
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
my40.tv
Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
WLOS.com
COVID-19 State of Emergency ending soon in NC, but response will continue as cases ramp up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been ongoing for 29 months, will end on Aug. 15. It was first declared in March 2020. However, the end of the state of emergency hardly means the pandemic -- or the state's ability to respond to it -- is over.
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North Carolina
A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.
Body of missing Asheville man found in ravine in McDowell County, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville has been found, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said search crews found human remains on Monday in a remote area of McDowell County. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed...
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, non-exempt Administrative Assistant II (Office Manager) to work within the Permit Center Front Office of the health department. This position is responsible for supervision and management of Permit Center Front Office employees. Duties will include providing supervision, planning, data management, training, customer service, and other duties as assigned. Required to participate in preparedness exercises/event at times. Reports to the Environmental Health Director. Must possess and maintain a valid North Carolina Driver's License. Starting salary is: $37,627.47 (Grade 21). MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Completion of high school or equivalent and five years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a two-year secretarial science or business administration program and three years of progressively responsible secretarial or clerical/administrative experience including one year of administrative or office management experience; or completion of a four-year program in a college or university preferably with a major emphasis on coursework in business administration, public administration, or other related field and six months of administrative or office management experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to: Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway Street; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing Date: Friday, August 12th, 2022. 23e.
FOX Carolina
Jackson County remembering life of senior deputy after his passing
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a fellow brother Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson after battling a lengthy illness. The Sheriff’s Office said Senior Deputy Bryson began his career at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was later promoted to senior deputy and served Jackson County in that role until his passing.
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
