Even though I should go to bed earlier, I almost always stay awake until just past midnight every night to solve the day's new Wordle puzzle. It gives me a satisfying lift just before I go to sleep, and it's especially fun since I developed a new, two-step strategy that really seems to work for me. My win streak is at 30 now, and maybe that's nothing to you, but it's a personal best for me. I thought I'd talk you through it in case you're looking for a new way to tackle the game.
You may have heard the term "gacha" thrown out to categorize many mobile games. But what exactly does it mean? Is it a genre, a payment model, or a gameplay element? We've produced a frequently asked questions (FAQ) guide to answer your questions and clear up any misconceptions behind the term "gacha" and what it means in the gaming industry.
Looking sort of like something that would come from the mind of a Dyson design team, the Ranvoo Garment Steamer comes with a design that’s both compact and versatile, making it perfect for using both at home as well as on the go. Sort of assuming a flat-packed shape, the steamer fits well within any suitcase, and comes with a rotating head that lets you set it up for use.
There isn't a shortage of different Pokémon to capture in Pokémon GO, combining most of the different forms and regional variants across all of the franchise's current generations in one game. Unfortunately, not all of the Pokémon are readily available for capturing, though, depending on what events are...
Take a look at any professional camera and its design has a certain logic to it. Especially if you look at the heavier DSLRs, they’re made to be ergonomic and held a certain way. You can’t hold a DSLR with your left hand, the grip’s made in a way that only promotes right-handed usage. Similarly, not all cameras come with screens that pivot 180° to face forwards. In short, a DSLR or Mirrorless camera is made to record other subjects, not yourself. In comes the VoCam concept to change that.
Meet the Artisan, a one-of-a-kind 3D printer that builds on Snapmaker’s modular architecture but pushes the limit on what a single machine can do. With a simple swap of modules, the Artisan can alternate between dual-extrusion 3D printing, 10W laser cutting/engraving, and 200W CNC carving/cutting. Occupying just a little more space than your regular desktop 3D printer, the Snapmaker Artisan turns your tabletop into a fab-lab that’s perfect for hobbyists and creators, design studios, and even engineering prototype requirements.
We're beyond guilty of sharing food with our four-legged babies. No matter what we're eating, they're always right next to us, hoping to get some scraps. And we can't say no to those puppy-dog eyes. We're weak! At least we're not the only ones who find it difficult to say to our pets. TikTok user @thebananabrooke is the same way. Well, she didn't really cave. It was mostly just a power move by her dog.
