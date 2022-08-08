Even though I should go to bed earlier, I almost always stay awake until just past midnight every night to solve the day's new Wordle puzzle. It gives me a satisfying lift just before I go to sleep, and it's especially fun since I developed a new, two-step strategy that really seems to work for me. My win streak is at 30 now, and maybe that's nothing to you, but it's a personal best for me. I thought I'd talk you through it in case you're looking for a new way to tackle the game.

2 DAYS AGO