Season tickets for the West Virginia University women’s basketball team’s 2022-23 season are available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com. The priority renewal deadline is Friday, Sept. 16, and ticket renewal statements for the 2022-23 WVU women’s basketball home campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders in the coming days. Additionally, fans who placed a deposit on new season tickets will receive a statement in the mail with the remaining balance due for your season tickets purchase.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO