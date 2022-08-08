Read full article on original website
WOWK
A new season brings a new perspective for Sam James
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sam James is one of the most veteran players on the WVU football roster. He’s one of just eight current Mountaineers who predate the Neal Brown era. “I’m just being faithful.. faithful to the state. Not many of us left,” James said on Wednesday.
WOWK
WVU has a depth issue on the D-line — in a good way
Dante Stills is stealing all the headlines in the preseason, and for good reason. Everyone from news outlets to the Big 12 Conference has praised the homegrown Mountaineer star this summer, and he is poised to etch his name in the West Virginia football record books this season. Obviously, Stills...
WOWK
Program-best 14 WVU gymnasts named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans
Fourteen members of the West Virginia University gymnastics team were named 2022 Scholastic All-Americans by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA), as announced on Wednesday. Since 1987, Mountaineer gymnasts have earned 183 WCGA Academic All-America awards. WVU’s 14 honorees this season mark its highest in program history, besting the...
WOWK
Women’s basketball season tickets now on sale
Season tickets for the West Virginia University women’s basketball team’s 2022-23 season are available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com. The priority renewal deadline is Friday, Sept. 16, and ticket renewal statements for the 2022-23 WVU women’s basketball home campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders in the coming days. Additionally, fans who placed a deposit on new season tickets will receive a statement in the mail with the remaining balance due for your season tickets purchase.
WOWK
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is...
