Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
'Visibly uncomfortable' Chuck Schumer declines comment when Rachel Maddow presses him on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow pressed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about the FBI raid at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday evening, but Schumer was so reluctant to talk about it, one journalist called him "visibly uncomfortable." After Maddow asked Schumer for his reaction to the breaking news,...
Trump FBI raid: Lindsey Graham says Mar-a-Lago search increases likelihood he runs for president again in 2024
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that he believes the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home will make him more likely to run for president in 2024. Graham, R-S.C., also demanded more information on the impetus for the raid during comments at an event with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
McConnell addresses raid on Trump's home, says the 'country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called on the Justice Department to explain itself on Tuesday evening, about 24 hours after a team of FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. "The country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led to the...
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday dropped the latest hint that his dad could be set to return to the presidential campaign trail as he slammed the FBI raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. During an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,"...
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search
Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"
Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: They detest Donald Trump because he doesn't play their game
Lara Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." LARA TRUMP: I have spoken to my father-in-law and I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody, I think. For someone and anyone, quite frankly, who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of your guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States.
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks CBO if Manchin's 'reckless' $433 billion bill will worsen inflation
FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wants to know the scope of the impact of Democrats' recently announced reconciliation bill aimed at reducing inflation and addressing climate change, and asked the Congressional Budget Office to evaluate the impact of the $433 billion legislation. "The American people and Members of...
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Former Kamala Harris aide Symone Sanders, now an MSNBC weekend host, pleaded with people to stop calling the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence a "raid" on Tuesday. "Please folks stop calling it a ‘raid,’" she tweeted, later responding to critics in amusement. Those words may...
Tim Scott on 'Kilmeade Show': 'No way in the world' Trump raid was about presidential records
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the raid conducted on former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was only about recovering presidential records. "I cannot imagine that they are literally looking for something on the Presidential Records Act. There's no way in the world that it's...
CNN analyst: FBI Mar-a-Lago raid 'dangerous' & 'not warranted' if only about Presidential Records Act
CNN legal analyst Paul Callan called the Justice Department's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago home a "daring and dangerous move" that was "not warranted" if it was only about Trump holding onto classified documents after his time in office. During CNN’s "At This Hour with Kate Bolduan" on...
Twitter squirms as Biden looks lost, coughs through speeches, shakes hands afterwards: 'Not fit to serve'
Twitter users expressed discomfort over viral clips of President Joe Biden coughing repeatedly throughout a Tuesday White House address on the passage of the CHIPS bill and then shaking hands with several lawmakers afterwards. Biden also looked dead in the water while expecting a handshake from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., even though the two had shaken hands only seconds prior.
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP's 'political gamesmanship' after Dems reportedly ditch COVID tests for key vote
Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren dismissed reports that Democrats are foregoing coronavirus testing in order to allow the maximum number of senators to vote for the party's social spending and taxation bill on Saturday night. "No. And oh, please," Warren said when asked if she was told not to test...
Sens. Sanders, Warren set to give billionaires free pass after years of knocking tax loopholes for wealthy
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who have a history of knocking financial "loopholes" used by wealthy individuals and corporations, are set to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act after the measure's carried interest tax provision that targeted billionaires was removed. The social spending...
Crowd of Trump supporters gather outside Mar-a-Lago hours after FBI raid: 'They're terrified of him'
Dozens of supporters of former President Trump gathered outside his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday after it was raided by FBI agents who were allegedly looking for classified documents. The protestors traveled to Palm Beach, Florida, after the former president released a statement about the raid. Sources close to the matter...
Judge who green-lit raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home donated thousands to Obama
The federal judge who reportedly signed off on the raid at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence donated thousands of dollars to former President Barack Obama's presidential campaign and victory fund in 2008. Bruce Reinhart, a Florida federal magistrate judge, donated $1,000 to Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and added $1,000 more...
Former NY ICE official slams Mayor Adams' 'odd' criticism of Texas sending busses of migrants
Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to send busses of illegal immigrants to New York City in an effort to lessen the burden on his state and show Democrat-run states the consequences of the migrant influx under the Biden administration. Retired New York ICE Field Office Director Tom Feeley joined "Fox...
