Charleston, SC

Garden & Gun

Long Live the King

This year marks the forty-fifth anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, a milestone his Graceland home is honoring by welcoming the King’s family, friends, and costars for Elvis Week, which lasts through August 17. Musicians from around the world are slated to perform; a candlelight vigil and look-alike contests are also on the agenda.
Garden & Gun

Pit Stop–Worthy Produce Stands

As teenagers, my brother and I brokered a deal with our parents: No summer jobs at home in Charleston as long as we worked on my maternal grandparents’ peach farm in Upstate South Carolina, where the expectation was that grandkids work harder than even the best full-time employees. Long hours standing inside the open-air roadside market, hauling bushels of peaches, shucking corn and shelling peas, and dipping several hundred ice cream cones meant our dogs didn’t just bark, they howled.
