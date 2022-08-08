Read full article on original website
jcpost.com
Leslie W. Dill
Leslie W. Dill, age 71, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan, KS. He was born January 19, 1951, in Elmore City, Oklahoma, the son of Robert and Mildred (Ferrell). He attended school in Duncan, OK where he lived for most of his childhood. Leslie served in the United States Army for 23 years. He retired at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving in both the Vietnam and Desert Storm wars. He received numerous awards and commendations for his honorable and dedicated service.
Barbara Jean Hager Burwell
Barbara Jean Hager Burwell, age 89, of Manhattan, passed away on August 6, 2022, at the Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan. She was born Barbara Jean Hermreck on November 3, 1932, the daughter of Beulah (Eyman) Hermreck Roeckers and Fred W. Hermreck in Garnett, Kansas. Barbara married Gerald...
Janet Louise “Nana” (Herrbach) Pizarek
Janet Louise “Nana” (Herrbach) Pizarek, 93, of rural Wamego, Kansas, formerly of rural LaPorte, Indiana, went to Heaven on the Feast of St. Ignatius Loyola on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at home with the comfort of her family. Janet was born in Michigan City, Indiana joining 3 older...
Beverly Sue “Bev” Cragg
Beverly Sue “Bev” Cragg, of Manhattan, died peacefully on Aug. 5 ,2022 surrounded by family after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Bev was born Oct 21st,1946 in Manhattan, KS. She was the oldest daughter of six children to Bob and Katherine (Berends) Rose. Bev graduated from Manhattan High School in 1964. Bev married her high school sweetheart, Charles (Bill) Cragg, on Nov. 21, 1964, and they were married for 44 years.
Kenneth Leroy Hanson
Kenneth Leroy Hanson, Sr., age 83 of Randolph, passed away Saturday August 6, 2022, at the Salina Regional Health Center. He was born on March 25, 1939, in Manhattan, the son of Kenneth and Leona (Jensen) Hanson. He graduated from old Randolph High School in 1957. On June 1, 1958,...
Ronald Alan Cox
Ronald Alan Cox, 71, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Wamego Health Center. Ronald was born on December 29, 1950, in Oberlin, KS, the son of Ralph Eugene Cox and Georgia Ann (Teeny) Dooly. He attended Lincoln Highschool then joined the U.S. Navy. After serving in...
Cheryl “Sherry” K. Bruns Schumacher
Cheryl “Sherry” K. Bruns Schumacher, age 71, of Junction City and formerly of Riley, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center in Topeka. Sherry was born September 16, 1950, daughter of DeWayne H. Bruns and Ora Jean Shelby Bruns Buffinton. Sherry was born and raised in Manhattan, she attended Manhattan schools. Her ninth grade year she attended Seventh Day Adventist Academy in Enterprise, Kansas.
Thomas Joseph Moseler
Thomas Joseph Moseler, age 78, of Ogden, died August 3, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan. Thomas was born on January 4, 1944 in Muskegon, Michigan, the son of Frank and Julia (Sullivan) Moseler Jr. He grew up in the Muskegon area and graduated from Muskegon High School with the class of 1962.
Norman P. “Scott” Anderson
Norman P. “Scott” Anderson, age 60, passed away August 5, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Abilene, KS of Medullary Thyroid Cancer. Scott was born to Norman A. Anderson and Judy C. Rateliff in Fayetteville, AR and spent most of his childhood in Little Rock, AR. He met his wife in Oklahoma. Their two children were born in Texas. After a decade in Texas, the couple moved to Nebraska and Colorado before relocating to Abilene to manage ALCO’s home store in 2000. Scott was active in the Abilene community through his long-time employment with ALCO as well as his participation in Kiwanis and with the Abilene-Omitama Sister City program.
Wilbur Dean Beemer
Wilbur Dean Beemer, formerly of Carlton KS passed away July 28, 2022 in Tucson AZ. Wilbur was born September 29, 1929, to Lottie and Leslie Beemer. After graduating from Chapman High School, he began farming and later went in to heavy equipment work where he built ponds (his favorite, and often quite creative), terraces and waterways. On August 8, 1948 he married Lola Marie Meyer. They raised two children, a son Von and daughter Barbara.
Ok Nyo (Pak) Leonard
Ok Nyo (Pak) Leonard, 81, passed away on August 3, 2022, at Valley View Senior Life in Junction City, KS. Immediate burial will take place at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery on August 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Ok Nyo was born November 15, 1940, in Hwanghae-Province, Korea to Chang-Moon Park and...
