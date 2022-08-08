Read full article on original website
jcpost.com
Kenneth Leroy Hanson
Kenneth Leroy Hanson, Sr., age 83 of Randolph, passed away Saturday August 6, 2022, at the Salina Regional Health Center. He was born on March 25, 1939, in Manhattan, the son of Kenneth and Leona (Jensen) Hanson. He graduated from old Randolph High School in 1957. On June 1, 1958,...
Janet Louise “Nana” (Herrbach) Pizarek
Janet Louise “Nana” (Herrbach) Pizarek, 93, of rural Wamego, Kansas, formerly of rural LaPorte, Indiana, went to Heaven on the Feast of St. Ignatius Loyola on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at home with the comfort of her family. Janet was born in Michigan City, Indiana joining 3 older...
Leslie W. Dill
Leslie W. Dill, age 71, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan, KS. He was born January 19, 1951, in Elmore City, Oklahoma, the son of Robert and Mildred (Ferrell). He attended school in Duncan, OK where he lived for most of his childhood. Leslie served in the United States Army for 23 years. He retired at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving in both the Vietnam and Desert Storm wars. He received numerous awards and commendations for his honorable and dedicated service.
Barbara Jean Hager Burwell
Barbara Jean Hager Burwell, age 89, of Manhattan, passed away on August 6, 2022, at the Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan. She was born Barbara Jean Hermreck on November 3, 1932, the daughter of Beulah (Eyman) Hermreck Roeckers and Fred W. Hermreck in Garnett, Kansas. Barbara married Gerald...
Cheryl “Sherry” K. Bruns Schumacher
Cheryl “Sherry” K. Bruns Schumacher, age 71, of Junction City and formerly of Riley, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center in Topeka. Sherry was born September 16, 1950, daughter of DeWayne H. Bruns and Ora Jean Shelby Bruns Buffinton. Sherry was born and raised in Manhattan, she attended Manhattan schools. Her ninth grade year she attended Seventh Day Adventist Academy in Enterprise, Kansas.
Gene Madison Ruthstrom,
Gene Madison Ruthstrom, age 86 of Leonardville, passed away on August 5, 2022, surrounded by his family. Gene, known to many as “Chick”, was born on October 7, 1935, in Leonardville, Kansas. He was the son of Harry and Olive (Arents) Ruthstrom. He grew up on the family farm west of Leonardville, with one sister and three brothers.
Mary Dolores Schlegel
Mary Dolores Schlegel, age 92, of Manhattan, died August 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Flush, Kansas, on November 29, 1929, the daughter of Meinrad H. and Loretta C. (Riat) Dekat. Dolores graduated from Flush High School in 1947. On June 6, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Catholic...
Janice F. Pishny Schwartz
Janice F. Pishny Schwartz, age 86, formerly of Blue Rapids, passed away at her home in Lawrence. Jan was born October 2, 1935, to Edward J. and Alice M. (Musil) Pishny. She graduated from Blue Rapids High School in 1953, and the University of Kansas School of Education in 1957. Jan married Robert W. “Bob” Schwartz at the Presbyterian Church in Blue Rapids on September, 2, 1956.
Ok Nyo (Pak) Leonard
Ok Nyo (Pak) Leonard, 81, passed away on August 3, 2022, at Valley View Senior Life in Junction City, KS. Immediate burial will take place at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery on August 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Ok Nyo was born November 15, 1940, in Hwanghae-Province, Korea to Chang-Moon Park and...
