ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Elgin, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Rescued Beagles arrive in South Elgin — how to adopt one

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. - A Beagle brigade arrived in South Elgin Monday night. The dogs were part of 4,000 that were rescued from Envigo — a breeding and research facility in Virginia. One-hundred Beagles were welcomed by foster families with Anderson Humane. They'll be available for adoption in the...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
WQAD

1 dead, 2 injured after pickup truck leaves I-88 roadway

LEE COUNTY, Ill. — One man died and two others were injured early Tuesday morning, Aug. 9 when their pickup truck left the roadway on Interstate 88 in Lee County. According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 63.25, in the area of Franklin Grove.
LEE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia, IL
City
South Elgin, IL
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beagles#Dog
WSPY NEWS

One person treated and released after kitchen fire in Oswego

The Oswego Fire Protection District says one person was treated and released for minor injuries following a kitchen fire in the 200 block of West Washington Tuesday morning. No one else was hurt. Firefighters were called a little before noon and were able to put out the fire within a...
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

100 beagles rescued, get new lease on life in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was an announcement that broke dog lovers' hearts across the country.Some 4,000 beagles, breeded for testing, living in poor conditions in Virginia. The federal government stepped in and now, some of those dogs are starting a brand new life, courtesy of a South Elgin shelter.On Tuesday morning, Haley Boehm had the look of love at first sight, and that was even before she saw the beagle inside a crate.After a harrowing start to his nine months of life, Boehm is bringing Walnut home."This journey is just amazing, being able to rescue these dogs," Boehm said.More specifically,...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
fox32chicago.com

Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy

CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mendota man ticketed after crash with cow

A Mendota man has some tickets after a crash involving a cow early Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jorge L. Rangel, of Mendota, was heading east on E. 1553rd Road near E. 14th Road, south of Earville, when a cow entered the road. Police say Rangel was not able to avoid hitting the animal. Rangel was not hurt.
MENDOTA, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA thief arrested after stealing bag on Red Line train: police

CHICAGO - A person was arrested after allegedly stealing the bag of a CTA Red Line train rider Tuesday morning on the North Side. A man in his 40s was riding a Red Line train near the North/Clybourn station around 3:15 a.m. when someone came up and stole his bag, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy