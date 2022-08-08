Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
WLOS.com
SROs to wear body cameras in Jackson County schools
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers on duty at all Jackson County Schools will now wear body cameras. The extra gear comes as all deputies at the sheriff's department also get cameras. Each student resource officer (SRO) will have the Axon camera attached to the front of their uniform.
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools spent at least $405,000 on recent superintendent buyouts, searches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools will soon once again be looking for a superintendent. It's a situation the system has been in several times over the last decade -- and one that's cost it hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to data obtained by News 13, Asheville...
WLOS.com
6 WNC school districts in search of new leadership after resignations, retirements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Schools’ Superintendent Association reports six Western North Carolina superintendents have submitted letters of resignation this year. “In the last three years, we’ve had fairly significant turnover rates,” association executive director Jack Hoke said. Hoke said, across the state, there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Law enforcement search Brevard College building after report of suspicious package
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."
WLOS.com
Sheriff receives mostly positive feedback online after decision to put AR-15s in schools
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a nearly five-minute Facebook Live video, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood stated county School Resource Officers will now have AR-15 rifles on school grounds. Harwood said the decision follows the recent Robb Elementary School Shooting in Texas where 19 children and two teachers...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Haywood County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bill Nolte announced Tuesday he will be retiring effective November 1. As students gear up for this upcoming school year there will be 28 new superintendents across the state. There’s a 24% turnover rate when looking at the state’s superintendent roster.
WLOS.com
Jackson County remembering senior deputy after his passing
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are mourning the loss of a deputy following a lengthy illness. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson began his career with the department in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
COVID-19 State of Emergency ending soon in NC, but response will continue as cases ramp up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been ongoing for 29 months, will end on Aug. 15. It was first declared in March 2020. However, the end of the state of emergency hardly means the pandemic -- or the state's ability to respond to it -- is over.
WLOS.com
Deputies ask for help locating wanted man in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted for threats and a parole violation. Authorities say, John Paul Hudson, 52, of Rutherfordton, is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant for communicating threats. Anyone with any...
WLOS.com
Back-to-school, back to normal? Most COVID-19 precautions gone for upcoming school year
Back-to-school season will look much more familiar this fall for the first time in two years. This year, there will be far fewer COVID-19 restrictions in your child's classroom, and most districts won't be announcing new policies. Instead, school systems are following the latest state and federal guidelines. Instead of...
WLOS.com
"A lifetime to think about what he did" NC man sentenced after smothering infant son
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Recovery Community Center: New resource opens for people battling addiction
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope Coalition's Recovery Community Center opened Wednesday in Hendersonville. Peer support specialists are on hand to help anyone begin the recovery journey. Hope Coalition executive director Julie Huneycutt said it's important to provide a support group for those dealing with substance abuse. "It's a hopeful...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office hosting hiring event Monday to recruit detention officers
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, August 8th, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is hosting a hiring event as part of an ongoing effort to recruit detention officers. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 Valley Street in downtown Asheville. There, interested folks will be...
WLOS.com
Meetings regarding downtown substation called off to 'address options'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Duke Energy and the city of Asheville have canceled two community meetings regarding the power company's plans to rebuild a downtown substation. In a news release, the city said the August 11 and August 22 meetings were called off to allow for "further consideration to address options and community input."
WLOS.com
Area of Biltmore Park cleared after officials respond to reports of "suspicious package"
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities responded to an area of Biltmore Park in Asheville Tuesday afternoon for a report of something suspicious. Few details are available at this time, but a spokesperson for Asheville Police Department says officers responded to an area near the entrance of Biltmore Park on Aug. 9 after receiving "reports of a suspicious package in the area."
WLOS.com
Residents voice concerns over proposed townhouse development for east Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another new housing development is looking to make its way onto Buncombe County soil. But some residents living in the Asheville neighborhood where it’s proposed to go aren’t letting it happen without a fight. “It’s a small, quiet, little neighborhood," Kristin Skipper said...
WLOS.com
Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
WLOS.com
Back-to-school bash for teens planned in Asheville's Pack Square Park
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is throwing a party for local teens before they head back to school. Tha After Party: Summer Bash '22 is set for 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Pack Square Park. The free event follows a back-to-school fair in the same space for younger students.
WLOS.com
Haywood County to send old body armor to Ukraine
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County Sheriff's Office is donating some of its body armor to Ukraine. Officials said the body armor is considered obsolete and unusable because it's heavier and bulkier than what officers typically use. But it can still protect people from large caliber weapons. Russia invaded...
Comments / 0