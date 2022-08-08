ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

SROs to wear body cameras in Jackson County schools

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers on duty at all Jackson County Schools will now wear body cameras. The extra gear comes as all deputies at the sheriff's department also get cameras. Each student resource officer (SRO) will have the Axon camera attached to the front of their uniform.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

6 WNC school districts in search of new leadership after resignations, retirements

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Schools’ Superintendent Association reports six Western North Carolina superintendents have submitted letters of resignation this year. “In the last three years, we’ve had fairly significant turnover rates,” association executive director Jack Hoke said. Hoke said, across the state, there...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Madison County, NC
Madison County, NC
Education
Madison County, NC
Crime & Safety
WLOS.com

Law enforcement search Brevard College building after report of suspicious package

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Haywood County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bill Nolte announced Tuesday he will be retiring effective November 1. As students gear up for this upcoming school year there will be 28 new superintendents across the state. There’s a 24% turnover rate when looking at the state’s superintendent roster.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Jackson County remembering senior deputy after his passing

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are mourning the loss of a deputy following a lengthy illness. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson began his career with the department in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#School Resource Officer#Guns#Elementary School#Board Of Education
WLOS.com

Deputies ask for help locating wanted man in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted for threats and a parole violation. Authorities say, John Paul Hudson, 52, of Rutherfordton, is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant for communicating threats. Anyone with any...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

"A lifetime to think about what he did" NC man sentenced after smothering infant son

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
FRANKLIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLOS.com

Recovery Community Center: New resource opens for people battling addiction

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope Coalition's Recovery Community Center opened Wednesday in Hendersonville. Peer support specialists are on hand to help anyone begin the recovery journey. Hope Coalition executive director Julie Huneycutt said it's important to provide a support group for those dealing with substance abuse. "It's a hopeful...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Meetings regarding downtown substation called off to 'address options'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Duke Energy and the city of Asheville have canceled two community meetings regarding the power company's plans to rebuild a downtown substation. In a news release, the city said the August 11 and August 22 meetings were called off to allow for "further consideration to address options and community input."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Area of Biltmore Park cleared after officials respond to reports of "suspicious package"

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities responded to an area of Biltmore Park in Asheville Tuesday afternoon for a report of something suspicious. Few details are available at this time, but a spokesperson for Asheville Police Department says officers responded to an area near the entrance of Biltmore Park on Aug. 9 after receiving "reports of a suspicious package in the area."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Haywood County to send old body armor to Ukraine

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County Sheriff's Office is donating some of its body armor to Ukraine. Officials said the body armor is considered obsolete and unusable because it's heavier and bulkier than what officers typically use. But it can still protect people from large caliber weapons. Russia invaded...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy