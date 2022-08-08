Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
Suspect found in murder of 26-year-old woman in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department identified a suspect involved in the death of 26-year-old Rebecca Richardson over the weekend. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes from Bardstown, Kentucky. While the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was investigating, they found evidence in Dawes's possession that appeared to have been used in the killing of Richardson.
LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Ferguson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
LMPD: Man, teen injured in Shawnee shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a teen were injured in a double shooting Monday night in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 41st Street. That is where 41st Street intersects River Park Drive. LMPD...
Radcliff man facing decades in prison for murder of young mother
RADCLIFF, Ky. — A man from Radcliff, Kentucky, is facing decades in prison for the murder of a young mother. A jury convicted Joseph Meredith of murder, abuse of a corpse, and a weapons charge. Meredith killed 27-year-old Angela Kerr at his home on a scenic drive in March...
Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
UPDATE: Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting brother in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect and charged him with murder after a man was shot to death early Wednesday in Shively. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Latoine Pruitt, 31, is in custody. The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ecton...
Coroner IDs man killed in Shively shooting, suspect arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in the Shively neighborhood early Wednesday morning. According to a department spokesperson, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported a shooting in the area. Once...
Louisville police say 2 shot, including teen, in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen boy and a man were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officer Elizabeth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street, near River Park Drive, around 10 p.m. Police found them with gunshot wounds.
Okolona shooting victims struck each other during fight, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman shot each other in Okolona early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 4 a.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road. That is just east of the Interstate 65 exit.
Man killed in crash during July police pursuit identified
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released. Douglas Mullins, 42, of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles. Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting...
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
Police: Man killed in early morning Shively shooting
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Shively Wednesday morning, according to the Shively Police Department. Around 6:24 a.m., Shively police were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane early Wednesday. That's in a neighborhood to the southeast of the Cane Run Road exit from the Watterson Expressway.
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
Metro Corrections symposium discusses crime and overcrowded jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Corrections has had more than its fair share of controversy in the past couple of years from a series of inmate deaths to problems with overcrowding and understaffing. The new jail director said he hopes this new symposium will help him turn things around.
Woman injured after 3 men invaded her Portland home, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
SuperChefs plots a relocation and Tha Drippin Crab recovers from a break-in
Chef Darnell Ferguson has a lot on his plate. Ferguson’s SuperChefs in the Highlands closed at the end of July, but is actively seeking a new location. Popular brunch spot in Louisville’s Highlands closes, announces plans to move, by Dahlia Ghabour (Louisville Courier Journal) SuperChefs restaurant at 1702...
Louisville family calls for end to gun violence after dozens of bullets fired into home
A west Louisville home is riddled with dozens of bullet holes after being shot up twice this weekend. No one was hurt, but the family says stop the gun violence.
