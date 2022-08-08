Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand. That family claims it was because of racial reasons.
abc17news.com
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
Lee's Summit officials double down on reasoning for canceling pool party
City officials in Lee's Summit are doubling down on claims that 500 teens attempted to attend a pool party at the Summit Waves pool on Saturday.
Family of teens who planned pool party in Lee’s Summit calling for change
The father of two teenagers who had planned a pool party at the Summit Waves water park in Lee’s Summit is calling for changes after the party was cancelled at the last minute.
Lee’s Summit mayor calls for change after Summit Waves incident
Lee's Summit mayor calls for review of Summit Waves diversity and inclusion process after family claims discrimination at weekend party.
Family says party cancellation at Lee’s Summit waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
Teens denied pool access to Summit Waves after rental, city to investigate
The city of Lee's Summit is investigating why Summit Waves pool staff canceled a party that was paid for before it even got started.
KCTV 5
Press conference over Lee's Summit water park canceling party
Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future. Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy...
KCTV 5
Handling back-to-school anxiety
Chris Evans, whose teen's birthday party was canceled at a Lee's Summit water park, has accused officials of the event being nixed over race. Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Lee's Summit water park responds following accusations...
KCTV 5
WATCH: St. Louis County officer’s body camera captures moment he rescued flooded driver
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County officer’s body camera captured the moment he rescued a driver from flood waters. On July 26, as flooding was seen throughout the area, St. Louis County officers rescued numerous stranded citizens. The timestamp on the body camera video shows the rescue took place around 5:40 a.m.
Summit Waves cites ‘social media posts,’ large crowd in canceling teens’ party
Two days after canceling a party at Summit Waves organized by two teenagers, Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation issued a statement Monday it nixed the party over the expected crowd size.
KCTV 5
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers
Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
kbia.org
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
Kansas man convicted of illegal autopsies banned from business in state
Shawn Percells, convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas, is banned from doing similar business in Kansas in the future.
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. calls for special session on tax relief
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. is calling for Governor Mike Parson to call a special session to provide immediate tax relief to Missourians.
KCTV 5
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
KMBC.com
Independence School District could consider four-day school week as trend grows
LATHROP, Mo. — A major school district in the Kansas City metro could be considering a four-day school week. On Tuesday night, the Independence Board of Education could take the first step toward looking at how a shorter week would work. There's an item on the meeting agenda asking...
