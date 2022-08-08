ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Lee's Summit, MO
Lifestyle
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Society
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KCTV 5

Press conference over Lee's Summit water park canceling party

Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future. Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
KCTV 5

Handling back-to-school anxiety

Chris Evans, whose teen's birthday party was canceled at a Lee's Summit water park, has accused officials of the event being nixed over race. Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Lee's Summit water park responds following accusations...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park#Racism#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy