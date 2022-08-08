Norman P. “Scott” Anderson, age 60, passed away August 5, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Abilene, KS of Medullary Thyroid Cancer. Scott was born to Norman A. Anderson and Judy C. Rateliff in Fayetteville, AR and spent most of his childhood in Little Rock, AR. He met his wife in Oklahoma. Their two children were born in Texas. After a decade in Texas, the couple moved to Nebraska and Colorado before relocating to Abilene to manage ALCO’s home store in 2000. Scott was active in the Abilene community through his long-time employment with ALCO as well as his participation in Kiwanis and with the Abilene-Omitama Sister City program.

ABILENE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO