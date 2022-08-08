Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect
Several agencies are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Lincoln County after authorities say multiple people were shot.
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
WAAY-TV
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens man charged with kidnapping after weekend standoff
An Athens man is facing several charges, including kidnapping, following a shooting and standoff with Limestone County authorities over the weekend.
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
Russellville man free following manslaughter plea agreement
A Russellville man facing a capital murder charge in connection to a 2005 shooting death has agreed to a plea deal, allowing him to be released from prison immediately.
RELATED PEOPLE
HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation
One woman has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Huntsville.
WAFF
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
MCSO: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Joe’s Pawn
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
Birmingham-area attorney charged with smuggling drugs into jail for client
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested an attorney who allegedly brought contraband into the jail while visiting a client over the weekend. According to authorities, investigators were alerted about an alleged plot to bring contraband into the jail. Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 3 years on firearm charge
A Birmingham man was sentenced to more than three years in jail on a firearm charge Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
18-wheeler wreck on U.S. 72 sends driver to hospital
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 72 East closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive in Huntsville. When the truck went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials on scene, the driver of...
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting
An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guntersville man charged in connection to 3 overdoses
A man is facing drug charges in connection to the overdoses of three people in February, according to the Marshall County Drug Task Force.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 4, executed a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop on a 4-month joint investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Officer. According to MCSO, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart,...
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
Comments / 0