Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman, AL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police

A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
BRIGHTON, AL
wbrc.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
BRIGHTON, AL
David J
WAFF

Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
WAAY-TV

18-wheeler wreck on U.S. 72 sends driver to hospital

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 72 East closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive in Huntsville. When the truck went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials on scene, the driver of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting

An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
BESSEMER, AL
live5news.com

Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
NEW MARKET, AL

