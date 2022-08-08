ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

Michigan State
Barry County, MI
Barry County, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
Joe Biden
horseandrider.com

Strangles Cases in Michigan and Florida

On Aug. 5, state officials confirmed two new strangles cases in Osceola County, Florida, and Ionia County, Michigan. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 17-year-old Miniature Horse mare in Osceola County positive for strangles. She presented on July 25 with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge. The horse rescue where she resides is under official quarantine. This marks the 40th confirmed case of strangles in Florida in 2022.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Traffic stop leads to numerous drug, weapons charges

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP – A Gobles area woman and Lawrence area man face numerous drug and weapon charges, following a traffic stop in Waverly Township, Friday, July 22, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said Sheriff’s deputies...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

