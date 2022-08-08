Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Barry County sheriff's suit must be dismissed because he didn't sign it, state police says
Lansing — A lawsuit that claims Michigan officials "usurped" the powers of Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf to investigate the 2020 presidential election must be dismissed because the sheriff failed to sign the complaint, an attorney for the state argued in a Tuesday filing. Leaf and his lawyer, Stefanie...
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
Democrat Joseph Alfonso headed for primary win as write-in for U.S. House seat
HOLLAND, MI — Write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso, D-Holland, appears headed toward the November ballot as county canvassers continue to certify election results in the race for Michigan’s U.S. District 4. Still, there’s a ways to go and the 32-year-old former Marine says he is patiently respecting the process....
WATCH: Surveillance video shows aftermath of Grand Rapids City Commission meeting that ended in three arrests
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About a month after a Grand Rapids City Commission ended early with three people under arrest, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained security footage of those arrests. On July 12, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss adjourned the meeting early during the public comment section when a...
WOOD
Kidnapping charge filed in 2018 murder of 16-year-old
A man who was found incompetent to stand trial in the 2018 killing of a Grand Rapids teenager is now facing federal charges, according to a criminal complaint. (Aug. 10, 2022)
ClickOnDetroit.com
New technology leads to hit-and-run arrest in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 26-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Van Buren Township just a few weeks ago. The alleged driver was arrested hours later, and now investigators are saying a new tool was vital in making that happen. The vital tool is a special...
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
Man sentenced in connection to 2018 death near Coldwater
A man has been sentenced to serve time in jail in connection to the death of a 36-year-old Coldwater man in 2018.
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Cases in Michigan and Florida
On Aug. 5, state officials confirmed two new strangles cases in Osceola County, Florida, and Ionia County, Michigan. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 17-year-old Miniature Horse mare in Osceola County positive for strangles. She presented on July 25 with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge. The horse rescue where she resides is under official quarantine. This marks the 40th confirmed case of strangles in Florida in 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man leads police on 26-mile chase after attempting to kidnap ex-wife in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested Friday night after fleeing police by car for more than 26 miles, and then trying to get away on foot following a violent incident in Van Buren Township. On the night of Friday, Aug. 5, police say a man named...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
WOOD
Officer describes downtown shooting response
Grand Rapids police have released body cam footage of a shooting in downtown Grand Rapids. One of the responding officers discusses the response. (Aug. 8, 2022)
Semi-truck driver sentenced for crash with state trooper
A semi-truck driver has been sentenced to years behind bars after a crash that injured a state trooper in April, according to court records.
WATCH: GRPD officers rescue victims in downtown shooting
In this video obtained by FOX 17 via a Freedom of Information Act Request, you can see officers transporting one victim to the hospital, before going back to help more people.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Traffic stop leads to numerous drug, weapons charges
WAVERLY TOWNSHIP – A Gobles area woman and Lawrence area man face numerous drug and weapon charges, following a traffic stop in Waverly Township, Friday, July 22, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said Sheriff’s deputies...
MSP: Woman hit, killed while crossing street for mail
A pedestrian was hit and killed after getting her mail near Plainwell on Wednesday.
Police release name of Ottawa County drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An autopsy showed that a person found floating in the Grand River on Aug. 6 died in an accidental drowning. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 8 identified the person as 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. Police responded to a call shortly before...
Driver intentionally hits, kills woman walking in Walmart parking lot, police say
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed in a homicide Tuesday afternoon. A 65-year-old woman was a pedestrian in the Walmart parking lot, 501 N. 9th St., at 12:11 p.m., Aug. 9, when she was intentionally hit by a driver, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said. A...
