Wilbur Dean Beemer, formerly of Carlton KS passed away July 28, 2022 in Tucson AZ. Wilbur was born September 29, 1929, to Lottie and Leslie Beemer. After graduating from Chapman High School, he began farming and later went in to heavy equipment work where he built ponds (his favorite, and often quite creative), terraces and waterways. On August 8, 1948 he married Lola Marie Meyer. They raised two children, a son Von and daughter Barbara.

CARLTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO