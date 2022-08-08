ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Another Altercation Reported at Disney Parks

A couple of days ago, a TikToker captured another unfortunate altercation at Disney Parks. The incident occurred before one of Disneyland Park’s parades. A large number of Guests can be seen in the background and along the parade route in the video, during one of Disneyland’s busiest seasons of the year. The person recording, @shy_503 can be heard sighing in frustration as she watches a disagreement between a few different men.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Disneyland Park#Vacationeer#Disneyland News#Wdwnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
Cinemablend

Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive

In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 8/10/22 (New Additions to HHN Scare Zones, Themed Food Booths, Jurassic World Reebok Shoes, Shrek 4-D Plaque Missing from the Legacy Store, and More)

Greetings from another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Studios Florida is quickly transforming for Halloween Horror Nights and we’re excited to see what’s new. Let’s get going and check out what’s happening today!. We’re looking forward to walking under this arch and...
ORLANDO, FL
Us Weekly

17 Thoughtful Gifts for Women in Their 80s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When shopping for gifts for women in their 80s, you might find it hard to find something that feels special or thoughtful. You can stick with the classics — but what if she already has the candles, the […]
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Ad-Supported Disney+ Premieres December 8, Pricing Raised

Subscribers can begin enjoying ad-supported Disney+ for a lower price beginning in the United States on December 8, according to Deadline. The service will be available for $7.99 per month. The ad-free service will still be offered for $10.99 per month, or $109.00 annually. Additionally, ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Quietly Lifts Two-Per-Item Limit on Most Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. According to multiple Cast Members, the two-per-item limit instituted last year to curb reselling online has quietly been lifted for most items around Walt Disney World, with a few exceptions. After consulting with several Cast Members and...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy