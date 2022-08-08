Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
disneytips.com
Another Altercation Reported at Disney Parks
A couple of days ago, a TikToker captured another unfortunate altercation at Disney Parks. The incident occurred before one of Disneyland Park’s parades. A large number of Guests can be seen in the background and along the parade route in the video, during one of Disneyland’s busiest seasons of the year. The person recording, @shy_503 can be heard sighing in frustration as she watches a disagreement between a few different men.
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
I worked at Disneyland and now I live 6 minutes away. Here are 11 things I always do in the parks.
I've always loved Disney, and after working on Main Street, I moved right by the California parks. Here are all the best things to do, see, and eat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With
You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive
In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 8/10/22 (New Additions to HHN Scare Zones, Themed Food Booths, Jurassic World Reebok Shoes, Shrek 4-D Plaque Missing from the Legacy Store, and More)
Greetings from another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Studios Florida is quickly transforming for Halloween Horror Nights and we’re excited to see what’s new. Let’s get going and check out what’s happening today!. We’re looking forward to walking under this arch and...
17 Thoughtful Gifts for Women in Their 80s
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When shopping for gifts for women in their 80s, you might find it hard to find something that feels special or thoughtful. You can stick with the classics — but what if she already has the candles, the […]
WDW News Today
‘Trouble is Brewing’ at Disneyland Resort With New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It may only be August, but Halloween is here at Disneyland Resort. New festive merchandise has arrived, including a line of “Hocus Pocus” items. Hocus Pocus “Trouble is Brewing” Corkcicle – $34.99.
WDW News Today
Ad-Supported Disney+ Premieres December 8, Pricing Raised
Subscribers can begin enjoying ad-supported Disney+ for a lower price beginning in the United States on December 8, according to Deadline. The service will be available for $7.99 per month. The ad-free service will still be offered for $10.99 per month, or $109.00 annually. Additionally, ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Quietly Lifts Two-Per-Item Limit on Most Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. According to multiple Cast Members, the two-per-item limit instituted last year to curb reselling online has quietly been lifted for most items around Walt Disney World, with a few exceptions. After consulting with several Cast Members and...
WDW News Today
Spirit of Aloha Removed From Sign at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show has finally been removed from a sign inside the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village House. The sign is on the second floor of the lobby building and points to Kona Cafe and ‘Ohana. Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show at Luau...
WDW News Today
New Partners Statue, Mickey & Minnie, and More Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We got a surprise today in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, as four of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary collectible medallions have been replaced with new designs. New 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions – $5 each, $10...
Comments / 0