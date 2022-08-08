ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WLKY.com

Students affected by eastern Kentucky flooding return to college

RICHMOND, Ky. — Wednesday was move-in day on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. For most, it meant multiple trips to a packed car and parents loading up laundry carts full of new dorm room essentials. But for Emily Stacy, it was vastly different. Nearly everything she would spend...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Teen athlete dies days after volunteering to help Kentucky flood victims

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — An athlete at Knott County Central High School died just days after helping flood victims in the community. Aaron Crawford, a football player and wrestler for the Patriots, was helping victims Wednesday evening, when he started not feeling well, according to CBS affiliate WYMT. Crawford...
Fox 19

Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
BROOKVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bevin
WEHT/WTVW

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Kits#Violent Crime#House
k105.com

Body found on side of I-71/I-75 in northern Ky. May have been hit by semi.

A major Kentucky interstate was closed for five hours after a man was found deceased on the shoulder of the roadway. The body of 60-year-old Donalt Holt, of Independence, was found near the 12th and Pike Street exit of northbound I-71/I-75 in Kenton County Monday morning just before 7:00, according to a report by WCPO.com and other northern Kentucky media outlets.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Suspect found in murder of 26-year-old woman in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department identified a suspect involved in the death of 26-year-old Rebecca Richardson over the weekend. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes from Bardstown, Kentucky. While the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was investigating, they found evidence in Dawes's possession that appeared to have been used in the killing of Richardson.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy