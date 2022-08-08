Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley has turned himself into authorities after an arrest citation was issued for him in connection with a rape accusation. Tilley served as state public safety cabinet secretary and justice from 2015 to 2019. The citation against Tilley says he...
WLKY.com
Beshear: Flood death toll officially rises to 38 with death of teen volunteer
EASTERN, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that the death toll in eastern Kentucky is now up to 38. Beshear said the latest victim was Knott County Central High School student Aaron Crawford. According to the governor, Crawford died while helping the cleanup efforts in eastern Kentucky. Perry...
wchstv.com
Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
WLKY.com
Convicted rapist from northern Kentucky high school seeks juvenile detention until age 21
A convicted rapist who turns 20 years old in September remains in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice's Northern Kentucky Youth Development Center. His victims were promised he would be in prison by now, but a lawsuit filed in Franklin County, outside of where any of the crimes occurred, has extended his stay in juvenile detention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Students affected by eastern Kentucky flooding return to college
RICHMOND, Ky. — Wednesday was move-in day on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. For most, it meant multiple trips to a packed car and parents loading up laundry carts full of new dorm room essentials. But for Emily Stacy, it was vastly different. Nearly everything she would spend...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
WLKY.com
Teen athlete dies days after volunteering to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — An athlete at Knott County Central High School died just days after helping flood victims in the community. Aaron Crawford, a football player and wrestler for the Patriots, was helping victims Wednesday evening, when he started not feeling well, according to CBS affiliate WYMT. Crawford...
Fox 19
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
Jennifer Garner spotted in eastern Kentucky helping flood survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Actress Jennifer Garner was in eastern Kentucky earlier this week to help out flood-ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky. On Aug. 8, the "13 Going on 30" star was found lending a hand to impacted communities in the region. She was visiting as an ambassador for Save the Children.
Who stops when a school bus stops in Kentucky?
In order to protect children, a school bus safety program is trying to better educate drivers on school bus stop etiquette and laws.
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID-19 vigilance softening across Kentucky, despite escalation in cases
The leader of a health advocacy group says he’s concerned that most Kentuckians are behaving as if the pandemic has come to an end. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky recently surveyed more than 800 residents to gauge their attitudes toward COVID-19. President Ben Chandler said one-third of respondents...
k105.com
Body found on side of I-71/I-75 in northern Ky. May have been hit by semi.
A major Kentucky interstate was closed for five hours after a man was found deceased on the shoulder of the roadway. The body of 60-year-old Donalt Holt, of Independence, was found near the 12th and Pike Street exit of northbound I-71/I-75 in Kenton County Monday morning just before 7:00, according to a report by WCPO.com and other northern Kentucky media outlets.
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky floods: Beshear hopes to move into stabilization mode after more storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says the immediate goal for eastern Kentucky is to move from emergency mode to stabilization mode by Wednesday night. A band of storms is projected to move through the area before then. So far, 12 counties have been approved for FEMA assistance and...
Mt. Juliet animal shelter takes in 72 animals displaced from Eastern Kentucky
A few cats and kittens have already been adopted from Kentucky, but True Rescue currently has over 330 animals under their care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 30 Kentucky counties with the most college graduates; Campbell #3, Kenton #6, Boone #8
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
WLKY.com
Michigan boy uses lemonade stand to raise hundreds for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
KENTUCKY — A boy from southwest Michigan used his lemonade stand to raise hundreds of dollars for victims of the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Seven-year-old Sammy Knuckles started a lemonade stand at the beginning of the summer in order to raise enough money to buy himself a Nintendo Switch, but when he reached his goal he decided he wanted to keep going.
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky deputy discharged from hospital after deadly ambush
EASTERN, Ky. — A deputy from eastern Kentucky, who was shot during a deadly ambush, is now out of the hospital. Deputy Darrin Lawson spent more than a month at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was one of eight officers shot in June while serving a domestic violence order.
WLKY.com
Suspect found in murder of 26-year-old woman in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department identified a suspect involved in the death of 26-year-old Rebecca Richardson over the weekend. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes from Bardstown, Kentucky. While the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was investigating, they found evidence in Dawes's possession that appeared to have been used in the killing of Richardson.
Comments / 0