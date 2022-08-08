Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
riograndeguardian.com
Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due
For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
Texas DPS to provide over 30 officers to Uvalde school district for added security
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is getting an added boost in security from the state after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary killed 21 people in late May.
KRGV
McAllen company selected to expand Anzalduas bridge
A McAllen company has been selected to expand the Anzalduas International Bridge. City commissioners officially selected D. Wilson Construction Company of McAllen for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the bridge. The contract is for $81.8 million with a contract time of...
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
TxDOT plans traffic switch in Los Fresnos
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic switch planned for State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos, on Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. TxDOT’s news release said all traffic will shift over to the north side of State Highway 100, from Mesquite Street to Alamo Street, to allow […]
riograndeguardian.com
Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future
There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
Click2Houston.com
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled and refused to refund deposit
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
Click2Houston.com
Abortion should be permitted in cases of rape and incest, nearly 90% of Texas voters say in UT poll
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Most registered voters in Texas oppose a complete ban on abortion but are split on the extent to which abortion should be available, according to a June poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
San Benito announces sandbag distribution
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
You survived the hottest July on record in Texas
A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Chief Border Patrol Agent, Governor, Congressman weigh in on criminal elements of border crisis
EAGLE PASS, Texas – “The only ones that benefit from a lack of border security are the criminals and the smugglers,” Chief Patrol Agent for the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol Jason Owens said. At a recent press conference in Eagle Pass, Chief Owens spoke...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Houston Chronicle
Here's what Texas looked like in 1950 when Whataburger debuted
A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since Harmon Dobson began selling hamburgers from a small stand in the middle of Corpus Christi. It was August 8, 1950, when Dobson's first Whataburger location opened up at 2609 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, just across from Del Mar College.
Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas
NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
'He has total veto power': Gov. Greg Abbott controls who will lead Texas' power grid, sources say
Facing criticism over the grid's 2021 collapse, the governor is exerting unprecedented influence over what the state grid operator shares with the public - and who will be its next CEO.
