Edinburg, TX

riograndeguardian.com

Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due

For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

McAllen company selected to expand Anzalduas bridge

A McAllen company has been selected to expand the Anzalduas International Bridge. City commissioners officially selected D. Wilson Construction Company of McAllen for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the bridge. The contract is for $81.8 million with a contract time of...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT plans traffic switch in Los Fresnos

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic switch planned for State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos, on Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. TxDOT’s news release said all traffic will shift over to the north side of State Highway 100, from Mesquite Street to Alamo Street, to allow […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future

There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito announces sandbag distribution

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates. The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 […]
SAN BENITO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

You survived the hottest July on record in Texas

A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Here's what Texas looked like in 1950 when Whataburger debuted

A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since Harmon Dobson began selling hamburgers from a small stand in the middle of Corpus Christi. It was August 8, 1950, when Dobson's first Whataburger location opened up at 2609 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, just across from Del Mar College.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CBS New York

Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas

NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

