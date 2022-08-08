ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Louisburg council endorses plan to go revenue neutral

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg City Council has endorsed a plan to not only make the 2023 budget revenue neutral but possibly go below it. The city’s current proposal for 2023 is 20.872 mills, below the revenue neutral rate of 28.069 mills supplied by the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
LOUISBURG, KS
Court document confirms investigation into misuse of Unified Government credit cards

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — A new court document has confirmed an investigation into the misuse of county credit cards issued for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County. The new revelation comes after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant last Wednesday at the Unified Government. The agency did not, however, reveal any contents of the search warrant.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Election draws nearly 50 percent turnout in county

The Miami County Commission will have one new member and possibly two. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, challenger Jene Vickrey defeated incumbent Phil Dixon 1,108 votes to 578 votes in the Republican primary for Miami County Commission District No. 1, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Fifth Abortion Clinic Opened In Kansas In Leadup To Vote

Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead-up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer as neighboring Missouri banned nearly all abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Other nearby states took similar actions.
KANSAS CITY, KS
NDAs bar Kansas lawmakers from speaking about Panasonic factory details for years

Nondisclosure agreements bar Kansas lawmakers from publicly discussing details of the largest economic development deal in state history until 2024, according to records obtained by The Star. Some details will remain secret indefinitely. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced last month that Panasonic had chosen De Soto as the location of...
KANSAS STATE
CJ Coombs

The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her time

Architect Nelle Elizabeth Peters (b. Dec.11, 1884, d. Oct. 7, 1974).Source: Pioneering Women. Nellie Peters (b. Dec. 11, 1884, d. Oct. 7, 1974) was 89 at her passing. At birth, she was Nellie Elizabeth Nichols. Born in Niagra, North Dakota, and raised on a prairie farm, she had been interested in drawing early on. Since I used to live in South Dakota, it wasn't hard to imagine the landscape she lived on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
What should happen to the space beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is looking for feedback from the community on what people would like to see happen to the area beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct once the reconstruction of Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka is completed. Downtown Topeka Inc. is collecting feedback on how to best make use of the area beneath […]
TOPEKA, KS
Unlicensed Short-term Rentals Overwhelm Some KC Neighborhoods

Almost five years after passing an ordinance regulating Airbnb-style rentals, Kansas City is auditing its impact. Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

