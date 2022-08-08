ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
Honolulu police responding to standoff situation on Emerson Street

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Authorities have shut down Emerson Street, from Prospect Street to Ward Avenue, due to a barricade situation, Wednesday morning. A large police presence has responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Emerson Street. Residents and commuters are being asked to avoid the area.
Man, woman in SUV that struck Chinatown machete suspect wanted for attempted murder

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police say they are looking for two more suspects in connection with the chaotic machete incident in Chinatown from Monday night. Police arrested the suspect who was wielding the machete, but now HPD says it is looking for a man and woman who were inside an SUV that struck the suspect. The pair are wanted on complaints of second-degree murder, police said.
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
Hiker reported missing on Waimano Ridge Trail found dead

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A hiker reported missing on the Waimano Ridge Trail has been found dead, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed. According to EMS, crews assisted with the death pronouncement after the hiker’s body was found roughly 100 feet down a cliff.
