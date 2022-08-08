Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
KITV.com
Honolulu police responding to standoff situation on Emerson Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Authorities have shut down Emerson Street, from Prospect Street to Ward Avenue, due to a barricade situation, Wednesday morning. A large police presence has responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Emerson Street. Residents and commuters are being asked to avoid the area.
KITV.com
Man, woman in SUV that struck Chinatown machete suspect wanted for attempted murder
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police say they are looking for two more suspects in connection with the chaotic machete incident in Chinatown from Monday night. Police arrested the suspect who was wielding the machete, but now HPD says it is looking for a man and woman who were inside an SUV that struck the suspect. The pair are wanted on complaints of second-degree murder, police said.
KITV.com
Suspect surrenders to police following standoff on Emerson Street | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A barricade suspect has been arrested following a reported standoff situation on Emerson Street in Honolulu, Wednesday morning. The situation involved a temporary restraining order violation, according to Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators.
KITV.com
Terroristic threatening case shuts down Beretania Street in Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Multiple police cars were called to the scene of an incident on 111 N. Beretania Street Monday night. Several police cars shut down traffic in both directions between Maunakea and River Streets, into what is allegedly being investigated as a terroristic threatening case.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
KITV.com
'Machete-wielding' man arrested after incident in Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man was arrested for alleged terroristic threatening following an incident with a machete in Chinatown, Monday night. The incident happened on North Beretania Street, between Maunakea Street and River Street, just before 10 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest man who was reportedly armed on Waikiki beach after scare sends people fleeing
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here's why. Some clean energy projects were delayed due to the COVID pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation. Local academy helps nearly 100 potential recruits prepare for firefighter exam. Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at...
KITV.com
Federal investigators in Hawaii push the public to proactively fight off cyber criminals
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The FBI's Honolulu Field Office is warning businesses about the "growing threat of cyberattacks." During a press conference Wednesday morning, Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill extensively outlined the perils of cyber breaches, referencing what he called "hostile" governments trying to steal information from businesses.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Swift response from HPD prevented injuries, gunfire in Waikiki scare, experts say
The city will reportedly take over Leahi Avenue in the Diamond Head area beginning Aug. 22, according to the owner of the private road. Daughter of murdered woman faces alleged killer in court, sharing new testimony. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, a mother of three, disappeared eight...
KITV.com
Hiker reported missing on Waimano Ridge Trail found dead
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A hiker reported missing on the Waimano Ridge Trail has been found dead, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed. According to EMS, crews assisted with the death pronouncement after the hiker’s body was found roughly 100 feet down a cliff.
5 people sent to hospital after fatal crash in Waianae
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Waianae that left a 38-year-old man dead.
Officials search for answers after pedestrian freeway fatalities
August has been declared as Pedestrian Safety Month, so different agencies have been pushing to promote safety on Hawaii roads statewide.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of Uvalde, Hawaii law enforcement agencies coordinate on unified active shooter plan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement from state and county agencies are working together to coordinate how they’d respond in the event of an active shooter or similar mass attack in Honolulu. State sheriff’s deputies trained investigators from the city Prosecutor’s Office this month as part of a rapid response...
KITV.com
'I just feel like I was robbed': visitor claims travel agency swindled her
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While vacationing on Oahu a few weeks ago, Laquana Sanders visited travel agency Hawai'i Tour Experts on Kalakaua Avenue. She claimed she was referred to Aloha Hawai'i Tours, and completed a Zoom webinar to learn more about the company's services. By the end of the session, Sanders...
A message to travelers after arrests at Kauai airport
"The men and women of the airport security and police detail are tasked with first showing restraint and aloha. Sometimes that is put to the test," said Charlie Iona.
Crash in Waianae leaves moped driver dead
According to police, the moped was driving westbound on Farrington Highway when he crashed into the sedan that was traveling in the opposite direction while making a left turn on a private driveway.
Oahu hikers honor beloved friend after 100-foot fall
The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call about a search for a missing person on a hiking trail off of Waimano Home Road.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Body of a man believed to be missing 61-year-old hiker found on Waimano Ridge Trail
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
Man dies after crossing H-1 freeway in Kahala
A man is dead after he tried to cross the H1 freeway in Kahala, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
