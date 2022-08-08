Red flags flying at the beach ban people from going in the water during dangerous conditions, and violators can be fined one thousand dollars. The four people that drowned in South Haven over the last four weeks all went into the water when yellow flags were flying, or when the ordinance that aims to prevent drownings couldn’t be enforced. When the city manager was asked if South Haven is looking to change anything she said lifeguards aren’t being considered. It’s been quieter in South Haven, as waves on South Beach are calmer, leaving more people at ease. Others, like Pat and Erin O’Hearn are...

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO