13 ON YOUR SIDE

Five people OK after boat in South Haven sinks

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Five people are safe on dry land after emergency crews say their vessel began sinking in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. South Haven Emergency Services said the group was on board a 22-foot Chris Craft-style boat when they heard a loud bang about two miles north of the South Haven pier heads off the Sleepy Hollow Resort.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
CBS Detroit

Community Responds After More Drownings Happen In South Haven

Red flags flying at the beach ban people from going in the water during dangerous conditions, and violators can be fined one thousand dollars. The four people that drowned in South Haven over the last four weeks all went into the water when yellow flags were flying, or when the ordinance that aims to prevent drownings couldn’t be enforced. When the city manager was asked if South Haven is looking to change anything she said lifeguards aren’t being considered. It’s been quieter in South Haven, as waves on South Beach are calmer, leaving more people at ease. Others, like Pat and Erin O’Hearn are...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive

Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
WYOMING, MI
WWMTCw

Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get your basement waterproofed before the winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hate to say it but summer is winding down which means winter is around the corner. You want to make sure your home is ready for a Michigan winter and make sure your basement or crawlspace is dry and safe. Rob from Everdry...
WYOMING, MI

