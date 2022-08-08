Read full article on original website
SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK
SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Five people OK after boat in South Haven sinks
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Five people are safe on dry land after emergency crews say their vessel began sinking in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. South Haven Emergency Services said the group was on board a 22-foot Chris Craft-style boat when they heard a loud bang about two miles north of the South Haven pier heads off the Sleepy Hollow Resort.
Five people safely escaped sinking boat on Lake Michigan
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Five people safety escaped their sinking boat Wednesday afternoon. There was a loud bang and the 22-foot, Chris-Craft-style boat started taking on water about half a mile from shore around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, South Haven Area Emergency Services said.
Hazardous swimming conditions to impact beaches along West Michigan days after reported drownings
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions will affect the shores of Lake Michigan starting on Thursday, officials say, just days after three people drowned on the state’s west side.
'There's no price on life': Recent drownings spark continued debate on lifeguards on Lake Michigan beaches
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Following several deadly drownings on the West Michigan lakeshore, the conversation around lifeguards on beaches has been sparked once again. Big waves and strong currents on both Sunday and Monday claimed three lives, and since mid-July, a total of eight people have drowned. 13 ON...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community Responds After More Drownings Happen In South Haven
Red flags flying at the beach ban people from going in the water during dangerous conditions, and violators can be fined one thousand dollars. The four people that drowned in South Haven over the last four weeks all went into the water when yellow flags were flying, or when the ordinance that aims to prevent drownings couldn’t be enforced. When the city manager was asked if South Haven is looking to change anything she said lifeguards aren’t being considered. It’s been quieter in South Haven, as waves on South Beach are calmer, leaving more people at ease. Others, like Pat and Erin O’Hearn are...
WOOD
Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven
Two people who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday have died, police say. (Aug. 8, 2022)
WWMTCw
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
WWMTCw
Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
Baby hospitalized after possible drowning at Holland shelter
Authorities are investigating a possible drowning of a 1-year-old at a homeless shelter in Holland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kalamazoo public safety battles large fire at garbage, recycling facility
In a tweet at about 3:30 a.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells people to avoid Miller Rd between Emerald Dr. and Millcork St. for a large fire.
Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
MSP: Woman hit, killed while crossing street for mail
A pedestrian was hit and killed after getting her mail near Plainwell on Wednesday.
WOOD
Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
WOOD
Get your basement waterproofed before the winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hate to say it but summer is winding down which means winter is around the corner. You want to make sure your home is ready for a Michigan winter and make sure your basement or crawlspace is dry and safe. Rob from Everdry...
whtc.com
Water line project will cause more traffic detours in Holland later this month
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Construction of a new water transmission main on Lakewood Blvd. between 160th and River Avenue in Holland is continuing, and more traffic detours are coming later this month. The work began in March and will continue through November 2022. City officials say the new...
30-Year-Old Man Dead In A Single Vehicle Crash In Martin Township (Plainwell, MI)
On Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old Plainwell area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Martin Township. The wreck was responded to around 5:16 p.m. by Allegan County Sheriff Deputies, Michigan State Police, and Plainwell [..]
whtc.com
Saturday night drowning victim identified as 59-year-old Marne man
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The man who drowned on Saturday near Robinson Township’s Southern Grand Marina in Ottawa County has been identified. He is 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. He was found dead Saturday night just before midnight in the Grand River, and foul play...
Comments / 0