BBC
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
From bats to beavers: five mammals that live by UK waterways
Distinguished from the rat by its blunt nose, small ears and furry tail, the water vole is an endangered species. It lives around rivers, streams, ponds and lakes – and in marshes and moorland. Look out for riverbank burrows with a nibbled “lawn” of grass around the entrance – a sure sign that there are water voles around.
Richard Thompson’s in-tray: key tasks for ECB chair with cricket in turmoil
The appointment of Richard Thompson as chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board after a successful spell at Surrey brings with it a sense of cautious optimism when the sport faces significant challenges on a number of fronts. Though Thompson does not officially start a five-year term until 1 September, there is plenty waiting for the 55-year-old in his in-tray. What are the most pressing items?
New ‘Parp inhibitors’ could prevent certain tumours appearing
Sue Hayward was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017. Doctors acted swiftly and she was given a hysterectomy followed by sessions of chemotherapy. But her cancer returned within a year. “I carry a mutated version of a gene known as BRCA1 which makes me susceptible to breast and ovarian cancers,” said Hayward, who works at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford. “It runs in families. My mother died of cancer and we assume her mother did as well.”
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
BBC
The Italian town that celebrates fish and chips
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. Close your eyes and inhale deeply and the smells could transport you to almost any Scottish town centre. Open them, though, and you will find that your nose has been deceiving you. The distinctive aroma of fish and chips has been wafting through...
BBC
Some antidepressants may make heatwave challenging
People taking some mental health medication need to be extra cautious during the heatwave, the ex-head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists says. Some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly. Certain drugs can also cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make...
BBC
One-of-a-kind Oldham church mural that was painted over given listed status
A "one-of-a-kind" church mural which survived being painted over has been granted Grade II listed status. George Mayer-Marton's The Crucifixion was awarded the status after a six-year campaign by Save Britain's Heritage. The mosaic and fresco in the Church of the Holy Rosary in Oldham was created by the artist...
