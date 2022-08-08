ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dugger, IN

Man arrested outside Dugger Party Center

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YVBY_0h9doVJ000

DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A call about a suspicious person led to one man being arrested for drug-related charges.

On Sunday, authorities said they were called to the Dugger Party Center where a man, later identified as Shad Robling, allegedly tried to conceal something in his pocket.

A press release indicates: “Continued investigation led to Deputy Copeland conducting a K9 walk around Robling’s vehicle, and eventually a search was conducted of his person and vehicle.”

Authorities found Robling to be in possession of methamphetamine, syringes, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and a glass pipe.

Robling was arrested and brought to the Sullivan County Jail.

He is being charged with:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of a syringe
  • Possession of paraphernalia
