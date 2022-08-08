Read full article on original website
EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak
LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
'Fire tornado' hits outskirts of Los Angeles as over 200 firefighters battle huge blaze
A huge fire tornado swept across part of California on Wednesday, August 11. Firefighters managed to get it under control but the state has been affected by serious fires in recent weeks. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
Car crash in Wyoming leads to huge meth bust at Santa Clara warehouse
A car crash in Wyoming last month led federal agents across state lines to a Santa Clara warehouse believed to be used as a methamphetamine cooking and conversion site. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided a Santa Clara warehouse on Aug. 3, in the 600 block of Martin Avenue, where they found a laboratory believed to be an “active methamphetamine conversion site,” according to court filings.
Two soldiers dead after weather-related incident during training exercise in Georgia
Two soldiers based at Fort Benning have died and another three have been injured following a weather-related incident in northern Georgia, officials said Tuesday. The Army at the time was conducting a training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellenc on Yonah Mountain, located near Dahlonega, an Army spokesperson told WAGA-TV.
Officer, 2 others hospitalized after being shot in Arcadia
An officer and two other people were shot in Arcadia. All three of the victims were rushed to the hospital. The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue in Arcadia. Authorities, including a SWAT team, were seen outside the home where the shooting happened. According to the Los...
