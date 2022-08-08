ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins

The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Quarterback Signing

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a reserve quarterback option to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed 25-year-old signal caller K.J. Costello. Costello, a former QB for Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his production...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Cordarrelle Patterson’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Cordarrelle Patterson never seemed to be able to find a consistent role for himself throughout his career. Patterson was always one of the best kick returners in the NFL, but he could never find his fit on offense. A wide receiver by trade, Patterson was often used a gadget player, but that never allowed for him to stay on the field consistently.
NFL

