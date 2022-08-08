Read full article on original website
Gas reported as low as $3.29 in Valley
The price of regular gasoline is being reported as low as $3.29 a gallon at a couple of gas stations in the Valley. As of Tuesday morning, the website gasbuddy.com reported the lowest prices at two BP stations in Howland and Warren. According to AAA, the average price of gas...
Crews working on water main break in Youngstown
The break happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of E. Midlothian Boulevard and Lemoyne Avenue.
How hot must it get for an August record-high temp?
(WKBN) – For lovers of the summer and hot weather, August is kind of summer’s “Sunday scaries” month. We know summer is coming to a close soon and our pumpkin-spice-loving friends and colleagues are itching to bust out their sweaters. Even though all the back-to-school supplies are out and fall decor is now abundant, we are far from done with hot weather. August is our second warmest month, on average, and temperatures still have to go pretty high to set a record.
Brookfield, Yankee Lake are stops on Rte. 7 Yard Sale
Brookfield Township and Yankee Lake are again making space available for people who want to participate in the Route 7 Yard Sale. The sale runs Sept. 2-4 from Conneaut south to Hubbard. Last year’s sale brought a significant amount of traffic for local sellers, established businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
1 shot at gas station on Youngstown’s East Side
Police were called to the gas station at the corner of McGuffey and Albert Street on reports that a man was shot.
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
Electric bikeshare program coming to Youngstown
The program will be the first of its kind in the city, making 30 e-bikes.
West Middlesex girl advances to drive, chip & putt regionals
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. --Kate Sowers has advanced to the sub regionals of the drive, chip & putt contest. She's in the 14-15 age bracket and finished second in the sub regionals at Westfield Country Club. The top two in each age bracket move on. Her next competition is September 10...
Struthers building to become event hall, hotel
Co-owner of Selah Restaurant Brian Palumbo has plans for the two-story building at 126 S. Bridge St. in downtown Struthers. He purchased the building, which is right next to the restaurant, a couple months ago.
Foxconn will build autonomous electric tractors in Ohio
It's proven quite a challenge to build fully autonomous vehicles that are capable of navigating our nation's roadways. It's a wee bit easier to accomplish the driverless task off the beaten path. Foxconn, otherwise known as Hon Hai Technology Group, announced plans to build autonomous electric tractors at its plant in Lordstown, Ohio, a location where several future vehicles are already in the works, notably the Endurance pickup truck from Lordstown Motors and the Fisker Pear.
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
Years Ago | August 10th
Vindicator file photo / August 7, 1982 | Sharon Mayor Robert Price, center, and Tony Butala of The Lettermen, left, tap the first keg to kick off the eighth annual Bavarian Fun Fest in Sharon 40 years ago. Butala was the Festmeister. August 10. 1997: Browning Ferris Industries' Carbon Limestone...
Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
Rollover crash backs up traffic on Route 711 ramp
A crash backed up traffic Tuesday on the ramp from Route 711 to southbound I-680 in Youngstown.
Rabies vaccine distribution set to begin in the Valley
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and several other agencies plan to begin distributing oral rabies vaccine baits for wildlife in the Valley this week. The distribution will be conducted using airplanes, helicopters, and vehicles. The vaccine bait is contained in a blister pack, and is covered in a green coating that smells like vanilla. The smell of the bait attracts wild animals, who then eat the bait and are then vaccinated against rabies.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
