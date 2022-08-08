ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Gas reported as low as $3.29 in Valley

The price of regular gasoline is being reported as low as $3.29 a gallon at a couple of gas stations in the Valley. As of Tuesday morning, the website gasbuddy.com reported the lowest prices at two BP stations in Howland and Warren. According to AAA, the average price of gas...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

How hot must it get for an August record-high temp?

(WKBN) – For lovers of the summer and hot weather, August is kind of summer’s “Sunday scaries” month. We know summer is coming to a close soon and our pumpkin-spice-loving friends and colleagues are itching to bust out their sweaters. Even though all the back-to-school supplies are out and fall decor is now abundant, we are far from done with hot weather. August is our second warmest month, on average, and temperatures still have to go pretty high to set a record.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Brookfield, Yankee Lake are stops on Rte. 7 Yard Sale

Brookfield Township and Yankee Lake are again making space available for people who want to participate in the Route 7 Yard Sale. The sale runs Sept. 2-4 from Conneaut south to Hubbard. Last year’s sale brought a significant amount of traffic for local sellers, established businesses and nonprofit organizations.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
WFMJ.com

West Middlesex girl advances to drive, chip & putt regionals

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. --Kate Sowers has advanced to the sub regionals of the drive, chip & putt contest. She's in the 14-15 age bracket and finished second in the sub regionals at Westfield Country Club. The top two in each age bracket move on. Her next competition is September 10...
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA
Autoblog

Foxconn will build autonomous electric tractors in Ohio

It's proven quite a challenge to build fully autonomous vehicles that are capable of navigating our nation's roadways. It's a wee bit easier to accomplish the driverless task off the beaten path. Foxconn, otherwise known as Hon Hai Technology Group, announced plans to build autonomous electric tractors at its plant in Lordstown, Ohio, a location where several future vehicles are already in the works, notably the Endurance pickup truck from Lordstown Motors and the Fisker Pear.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 10th

Vindicator file photo / August 7, 1982 | Sharon Mayor Robert Price, center, and Tony Butala of The Lettermen, left, tap the first keg to kick off the eighth annual Bavarian Fun Fest in Sharon 40 years ago. Butala was the Festmeister. August 10. 1997: Browning Ferris Industries' Carbon Limestone...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
WFMJ.com

Rabies vaccine distribution set to begin in the Valley

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and several other agencies plan to begin distributing oral rabies vaccine baits for wildlife in the Valley this week. The distribution will be conducted using airplanes, helicopters, and vehicles. The vaccine bait is contained in a blister pack, and is covered in a green coating that smells like vanilla. The smell of the bait attracts wild animals, who then eat the bait and are then vaccinated against rabies.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH

