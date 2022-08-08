ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Streaming Service in America

Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
BBC

Disney plans ad-funded streaming and overtakes Netflix

Disney will launch a new ad-supported streaming service in the US in December, as it overtakes Netflix in the race for paid subscribers. The firm reported 221.1 million subscribers across its three streaming platforms at the start of July. That put it just ahead of Netflix, which has been losing...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Fidelity Free Online

Cast: Aleksandr Pal Evgeniya Gromova Alexey Agranovich Marina Vasilyeva Anna Kotova. Lena is a talented midwife and gynaecologist, her husband Serezha is an actor at a provincial drama theatre. They are close and gentle with each other, but there is no sex. Lena suspects that Serezha has an affair, but she worries quietly and does not reveal her jealousy. Instead of sorting out her relationship with her husband, Lena starts to betray him with chance acquaintances. Gradually Lena’s parallel life gets out of control and changes her original life.
ComicBook

Disney Passes Netflix in Total Subscribers

It took nearly three years, but Disney is now a bigger player in the streaming game than Netflix. Ahead of Wednesday's quarterly earnings call, the Walt Disney Company announced that Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers over the last quarter, raising the service's global total to more than 152 million. When you factor in the rest of Disney's streaming services, which include Hulu, Disney+, and Star, the company has surpassed Netflix in overall streaming subscriptions.
Apple Insider

Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts intoApple TV+ original content.
protocol.com

Disney hikes the price of its ad-free Disney+ plan, announces ad-supported option

Disney is getting ready to introduce an ad-supported Disney+ plan in December and will use that occasion to significantly raise the price of its existing ad-free subscription tier. Subscribers will have to pay $10.99 to watch Disney+ without ads going forward, with the ad-supported tier costing $7.99 per month. This...
IGN

New to Netflix for August 2022

August is underway and with it comes a whole bunch of new selections to watch on Netflix. From The Sandman season 1, to Locke & Key season 3, as well as all three of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, we've got you covered on all of the new shows and movies hitting Netflix this month.
ComicBook

The Orville Is Now Streaming on Disney+ but It's Missing an Episode

The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
CBS News

Disney streaming beats out rival Netflix in number of subscribers

The Walt Disney Co. blew past estimates and added 14.4 million Disney+ streaming subscribers in the latest quarter. As of July, the streamer had just over 152 million paid subscribers. In total, Disney streaming services, comprised of Disney+, Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+, now have more than 221 million subscribers worldwide....
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ plans documentary about comedy star Steve Martin

The writer, comedian, actor, and banjo player Steve Martin is to be the subject of a new two-part Apple TV+ documentary, now in production. Few details are yet known about the currently untitled documentary, but The Hollywood Reporter confirms that it is being made by Oscar-winning documentary maker, Morgan Neville.
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Amps Up Preppy Dressing With Vibrant Rainbow Colors & Chanel Slides for ‘Stephen Colbert’ Interview

Click here to read the full article. Mindy Kaling’s style soared in a colorful two-piece set for an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday in New York. To epitomize her vivacious personality, her outfit was full of fun and vibrant tones. “The Office” star was spotted leaving the CBS studio with her hair up in a top knot bun. Kaling’s hair was slicked back off her face  as she wore a daring makeup look filled with fierce eye-makeup and a burgundy lip. Kaling’s two-piece ensemble included a neat cropped cardigan with a flash of pastel rainbow colors throughout....
