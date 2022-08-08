Read full article on original website
Cheapest Streaming Service in America
Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
BBC
Disney plans ad-funded streaming and overtakes Netflix
Disney will launch a new ad-supported streaming service in the US in December, as it overtakes Netflix in the race for paid subscribers. The firm reported 221.1 million subscribers across its three streaming platforms at the start of July. That put it just ahead of Netflix, which has been losing...
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Price hikes coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ as total subscribers top Netflix for first time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney plans to raise the cost to stream your favorite shows on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ by the end of the year, as the company beat Netflix in total number of subscribers for the first time ever. Disney announced widespread price hikes, during its third quarter...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Fidelity Free Online
Cast: Aleksandr Pal Evgeniya Gromova Alexey Agranovich Marina Vasilyeva Anna Kotova. Lena is a talented midwife and gynaecologist, her husband Serezha is an actor at a provincial drama theatre. They are close and gentle with each other, but there is no sex. Lena suspects that Serezha has an affair, but she worries quietly and does not reveal her jealousy. Instead of sorting out her relationship with her husband, Lena starts to betray him with chance acquaintances. Gradually Lena’s parallel life gets out of control and changes her original life.
Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has a critical week ahead of it. Fresh off of the success of Stranger Things 4, which is shaping up to be the streamer's biggest television hit ever, Netflix is scheduled to release its latest quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. In the first...
ComicBook
Disney Passes Netflix in Total Subscribers
It took nearly three years, but Disney is now a bigger player in the streaming game than Netflix. Ahead of Wednesday's quarterly earnings call, the Walt Disney Company announced that Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers over the last quarter, raising the service's global total to more than 152 million. When you factor in the rest of Disney's streaming services, which include Hulu, Disney+, and Star, the company has surpassed Netflix in overall streaming subscriptions.
Apple Insider
Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts intoApple TV+ original content.
Benzinga
Disney+ Follows Netflix With Price Increases, Announces Launch Date For Ad-Supported Plan
Media company Walt Disney Co DIS announced third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. The company also announced a release date and pricing plans for its Disney+ ad-supported plan. What Happened: Disney announced its highly anticipated ad-supported Disney+ streaming platform will launch in the U.S. on Dec. 8, 2022. “With...
protocol.com
Disney hikes the price of its ad-free Disney+ plan, announces ad-supported option
Disney is getting ready to introduce an ad-supported Disney+ plan in December and will use that occasion to significantly raise the price of its existing ad-free subscription tier. Subscribers will have to pay $10.99 to watch Disney+ without ads going forward, with the ad-supported tier costing $7.99 per month. This...
IGN
New to Netflix for August 2022
August is underway and with it comes a whole bunch of new selections to watch on Netflix. From The Sandman season 1, to Locke & Key season 3, as well as all three of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, we've got you covered on all of the new shows and movies hitting Netflix this month.
ComicBook
The Orville Is Now Streaming on Disney+ but It's Missing an Episode
The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
Android Authority
Disney Plus ad-based plan begins December 8, prices going way up on other plans
Will you stand to watch commercials to save some money on Disney Plus?. The Disney Plus subscription service will launch its ad-based plan in the US on December 8 for $7.99 a month. The price for the current ad-free plan will go up to $10.99 a month or $109.99 for...
Disney streaming beats out rival Netflix in number of subscribers
The Walt Disney Co. blew past estimates and added 14.4 million Disney+ streaming subscribers in the latest quarter. As of July, the streamer had just over 152 million paid subscribers. In total, Disney streaming services, comprised of Disney+, Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+, now have more than 221 million subscribers worldwide....
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ plans documentary about comedy star Steve Martin
The writer, comedian, actor, and banjo player Steve Martin is to be the subject of a new two-part Apple TV+ documentary, now in production. Few details are yet known about the currently untitled documentary, but The Hollywood Reporter confirms that it is being made by Oscar-winning documentary maker, Morgan Neville.
TV tonight: motherhood horror The Baby reaches its wild finale
Will Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) kill or keep the baby? Plus: young sporting hopefuls shoot for goal in Football Dreams: The Academy. Here’s what to watch this evening
New Hulu Prices Revealed for Both Ad-Supported and Ad-Free Content
As streaming continues to become more and more common, many of the most popular services including Hulu, Netflix, ESPN, and Disney + are raising prices to fit this demand. And, among these price hikes is Hulu’s plan to raise the streaming service’s ad-supported tier option by $1 a month – or $10 for the year.
Mindy Kaling Amps Up Preppy Dressing With Vibrant Rainbow Colors & Chanel Slides for ‘Stephen Colbert’ Interview
Click here to read the full article. Mindy Kaling’s style soared in a colorful two-piece set for an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday in New York. To epitomize her vivacious personality, her outfit was full of fun and vibrant tones. “The Office” star was spotted leaving the CBS studio with her hair up in a top knot bun. Kaling’s hair was slicked back off her face as she wore a daring makeup look filled with fierce eye-makeup and a burgundy lip. Kaling’s two-piece ensemble included a neat cropped cardigan with a flash of pastel rainbow colors throughout....
