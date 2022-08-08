ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Downtown Albany businesses struggle while more people work from home

It’s been 871 days since New York sent home all non-essential workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each and every one of those days has been a struggle for survival by businesses in downtown Albany. COVID-19 isn’t what’s keeping people home anymore—and the new wave of work-from-home is...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Sites relocation plan approved by HUD

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) —  When Saratoga Sites in Cohoes closes and demolition begins, 70 families will be relocated due to their proximity to the Norlite Facility. Joe Ritchie, who was born and raised at the housing complex and has been advocating for residents, recently moved from the site. He says this is a “needed process” but […]
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
YourErie

One year since former Gov. Cuomo announced resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—One year ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference just days after a report from the New York Attorney General was released. The report concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said the allegations were false. “Don’t get me wrong,” Cuomo stated at the August 10th, 2021 press conference. “This is not […]
ALBANY, NY
Ultimate Unexplained

Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany woman admits to stealing $200k from Department of Labor

An Albany woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Kahleke Taylor, 21, admits to soliciting other people’s information on social media to make false unemployment insurance applications on the Department of Labor’s website. Taylor pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated...
ALBANY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

National Bank of Coxsackie Announces Jody Shaw Promotion

COXSACKIE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The National Bank of Coxsackie announced today that Jody Shaw has been promoted to Vice President/Business Development Officer in the Capital Region market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005751/en/ Shaw is a career banker and came to the National Bank of Coxsackie with more than 25 years’ experience at KeyBank, within multiple leadership and diverse roles throughout the Capital District. For the last four years, she has been the AVP Branch Manager and Business Development Officer in their Glenmont Branch.
COXSACKIE, NY
WNYT

Weekend Warren County fire under investigation

An investigation is underway after a weekend fire in Stony Creek, Warren County. The fire broke out at 138 Harrisburg Rd. just before noon on Sunday. It took firefighters from multiple departments nearly three hours to get the flames under control. The home sustained substantial damage. The homeowners were not...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

GlobalFoundries gets another big chip order worth billions

There’s another big boost for Saratoga County computer chipmaker GlobalFoundries. Qualcomm has agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion worth of semiconductors from them. It’s been a good week for GlobalFoundries. Congress passed The CHIPS Act last week. Once the president signs it, federal money targeted for making...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

