Staffing crisis at Saratoga Bridges leaves hundreds of families in limbo
Staffing shortages are creating headaches for businesses all across the country. However, when Social Services agencies can’t find enough workers, there are many families who feel the impact. Such is the case in the Capital Region at Saratoga Bridges. For the 200 or so individuals who take part in...
Downtown Albany businesses struggle while more people work from home
It’s been 871 days since New York sent home all non-essential workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each and every one of those days has been a struggle for survival by businesses in downtown Albany. COVID-19 isn’t what’s keeping people home anymore—and the new wave of work-from-home is...
Saratoga Sites relocation plan approved by HUD
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Saratoga Sites in Cohoes closes and demolition begins, 70 families will be relocated due to their proximity to the Norlite Facility. Joe Ritchie, who was born and raised at the housing complex and has been advocating for residents, recently moved from the site. He says this is a “needed process” but […]
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
Rotterdam Fire District #2 receives $1M in funding
The Fire District #2 fire department in Rotterdam received $1 million in state funding on Tuesday.
New law requires large warning labels at Albany County gun sellers
Warning labels will soon be required wherever guns are sold in Albany County. The county legislature passed a local ordinance requiring all gun stores, dealers, and vendors in the county to display a sign at their businesses. The sign warns of the risk of suicide and accidental death. The law...
Fulton County Sheriff preparing businesses for new gun laws
FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning this week, you may see signs allowing concealed carry in local businesses across Fulton County as the area prepares for a New York State law set to take effect in September. The new rule is part of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act and also bans firearms in sensitive areas […]
Albany Co. suspends employee residency requirement
The Albany County Legislature approved a resolution Monday night aimed at filling open job positions.
Troy to hold electronic recycling event
Collar City residents will have a chance to recycle electronics at a free materials collection event, planned for Saturday, Sept. 10.
One year since former Gov. Cuomo announced resignation
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—One year ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference just days after a report from the New York Attorney General was released. The report concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said the allegations were false. “Don’t get me wrong,” Cuomo stated at the August 10th, 2021 press conference. “This is not […]
Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners
A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere. The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches... This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches...
Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Albany woman admits to stealing $200k from Department of Labor
An Albany woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Kahleke Taylor, 21, admits to soliciting other people’s information on social media to make false unemployment insurance applications on the Department of Labor’s website. Taylor pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated...
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
Pizza shop raising money to help Coxsackie diner after fire
Paul's Pizza & Pasta in Coxsackie is raising money to help Chrissy and Tim's Diner after a fire on July 24. Starting August 10 at 4 p.m., the pizza shop will be donating $2 for every pizza sold to the owners of the diner.
National Bank of Coxsackie Announces Jody Shaw Promotion
COXSACKIE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The National Bank of Coxsackie announced today that Jody Shaw has been promoted to Vice President/Business Development Officer in the Capital Region market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005751/en/ Shaw is a career banker and came to the National Bank of Coxsackie with more than 25 years’ experience at KeyBank, within multiple leadership and diverse roles throughout the Capital District. For the last four years, she has been the AVP Branch Manager and Business Development Officer in their Glenmont Branch.
Demolition begins on damaged Ballston Lake pier
Demolition has begun on the closed Ballston Lake fishing pier and kayak/canoe launch on Outlet Road. The pier has been closed since April due to winter ice damage and decay.
Weekend Warren County fire under investigation
An investigation is underway after a weekend fire in Stony Creek, Warren County. The fire broke out at 138 Harrisburg Rd. just before noon on Sunday. It took firefighters from multiple departments nearly three hours to get the flames under control. The home sustained substantial damage. The homeowners were not...
GlobalFoundries gets another big chip order worth billions
There’s another big boost for Saratoga County computer chipmaker GlobalFoundries. Qualcomm has agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion worth of semiconductors from them. It’s been a good week for GlobalFoundries. Congress passed The CHIPS Act last week. Once the president signs it, federal money targeted for making...
