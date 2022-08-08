ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etsy Stock: Q2 Earnings Solidified My Thesis

Summary In this article, I'll take a look at Q2 earnings and why it solidified my thesis. I'll also take a look at Etsy's ads business, and why that will be a massive segment of growth as competition between sellers intensify. Lastly, Etsy's ability to navigate through the macro headwinds and post better-than-expected numbers was also very impressive. Hook.
via.news

Arista Networks Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) jumped by a staggering 20.03% in 14 days from $103.19 to $123.86 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Arista Networks’s...
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Is 8% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 8.12% to $1.27 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.52% to $12,808.61, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%

An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy AdvanSix Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from AdvanSix ASIX. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14.5 per share. On Monday, AdvanSix will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
NASDAQ

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. CullenFrost Bankers, Inc....
NASDAQ

Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,493.93 down -150.53 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,493.93. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.12 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.37 to 1 ratio. There were 1430 advancers and 3382 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 20 stocks reached a 52 week high and 64 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.
americanbankingnews.com

Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $445,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Motley Fool

Buy This Buffett Stock Hand Over Fist Before It's Too Late

Apple's latest results indicate that it is doing well in a tough environment. The tech giant seems set for impressive growth thanks to the 5G smartphone opportunity. Apple's enticing valuation makes the stock an attractive bet right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
via.news

Ambev Already 7% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 7.45% down. The last session, NYSE finished with Ambev (ABEV) dropping 1.05% to $2.82. NYSE slid 0.27% to $15,264.79, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session.
InvestorPlace

7 Deep Value Stocks for Income and High Total Returns

Opportunities in deep value stocks are shrinking as markets rally, but we found seven to consider. Altria Group (MO): FDA’s attack on Juul created a buy zone on Altria shares in the last month. Devon Energy (DVN): Triple-digit growth last quarter and profit expansion on higher oil prices will...
