A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $445,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

