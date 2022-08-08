ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

The Associated Press

Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005064/en/ Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Blueprint for Improvement: Exterior upgrade on Geist Reservoir

Built in 1988 on Geist Reservoir, this home’s owners were looking to update the exterior and increase the waterfront backyard’s aesthetic appeal and entertaining space. A covered deck made from Ipe, a Brazilian hardwood that naturally repels insects and resists decay, replaced a gravel patio. Retractable screens hidden in the deck’s columns provide protection from the elements at the press of a button.
CARMEL, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Osteria, Hy-Vee, And More

Beginning tomorrow, Osteria by Fabio Viviani (11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, 317-689-6330) is adding dinner hours for the first time since it opened earlier this year. Continuing its Indiana expansion, Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee announced last week that it has a Fishers location in the works, joining a 150,000-square-foot Zionsville branch that will begin construction in 2023.
CARMEL, IN
buildingindiana.com

Coolest AE Projects: Muncie Sanitary District Maintenance Facility

Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
MUNCIE, IN
Carmel, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Carmel, IN
Lifestyle
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
shelbycountypost.com

West Side Pub & Grub changing hands

A new owner is on the way for a popular Shelbyville establishment. According to a Facebook post, the West Side Pub & Grub will be no longer as of August 19. Owner Scott Asher says that he and his wife, Christina, have enjoyed their seven years as owners. The location...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
townofbargersville.org

Bargersville Police Station Grand Opening

Bargersville, IN – The Town of Bargersville hosted a grand opening event for the new Bargersville Police Station on Friday, August 5th. The ceremony marked the official opening of the $3.6 million building. The new station features a boardroom, squad room, classroom, locker rooms with showers, interview rooms, an...
BARGERSVILLE, IN
Anne White
readthereporter.com

Eat all the fish you can at Wayne-Fall Lions Club Fish Fry!

The Wayne-Fall Lions Club invites the community to an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Clarksville Christian Church in the Picnic Shelter, 16600 Lehr St., Noblesville. The meal will include the Lions Club’s famous fried cod, plus two sides, a dessert, and...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Housing authority awards $130M in tax credits, bonds

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is awarding $130 million to six developments through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. The authority says the funding helps incentivize private developers to invest in the purchase, rehabilitation, and construction of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana. “Through...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Todd Thurston announces intent to run for Noblesville Common Council

Longtime Noblesville resident Todd Thurston has announced his plans to run for Noblesville Common Council in the newly redrawn District 2 in Southwest Noblesville. Thurston graduated from Noblesville High School in 1990, and has been a passionate volunteer, community leader, and advocate for the city ever since. Currently, Thurston serves...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Proposed Indy budget emphasizes tax cut, includes rental assistance dip

INDIANAPOLIS — Emerging from the financial instability of the COVID-19 pandemic into the uncertainty of a potential recession, the proposed 2023 municipal budget for the City of Indianapolis will top out at approximately $1.4 billion, up $100 million from this year’s budget. But Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor’s $1.4B proposed budget includes property tax credits for homeowners

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his 2023 city budget to the City-County Council on Monday evening, highlighting priorities of property tax relief, violence reduction, infrastructure improvements and education. The budget proposal, which totals $1.462 billion, is about $100 million larger than this year’s budget and includes spending the remainder of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be big changes at next month's Circle City Classic. Instead of highlighting football, the Classic will showcase band programs and their contributions to historically Black colleges and universities. For 37 years, Indiana Black Expo has hosted the Classic to showcase HBCUs in Indianapolis and to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Community Policy