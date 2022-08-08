Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023
Del Webb, the nation's leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb 's highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023.
Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Exterior upgrade on Geist Reservoir
Built in 1988 on Geist Reservoir, this home’s owners were looking to update the exterior and increase the waterfront backyard’s aesthetic appeal and entertaining space. A covered deck made from Ipe, a Brazilian hardwood that naturally repels insects and resists decay, replaced a gravel patio. Retractable screens hidden in the deck’s columns provide protection from the elements at the press of a button.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Feed: Osteria, Hy-Vee, And More
Beginning tomorrow, Osteria by Fabio Viviani (11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, 317-689-6330) is adding dinner hours for the first time since it opened earlier this year. Continuing its Indiana expansion, Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee announced last week that it has a Fishers location in the works, joining a 150,000-square-foot Zionsville branch that will begin construction in 2023.
buildingindiana.com
Coolest AE Projects: Muncie Sanitary District Maintenance Facility
Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
shelbycountypost.com
West Side Pub & Grub changing hands
A new owner is on the way for a popular Shelbyville establishment. According to a Facebook post, the West Side Pub & Grub will be no longer as of August 19. Owner Scott Asher says that he and his wife, Christina, have enjoyed their seven years as owners. The location...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
townofbargersville.org
Bargersville Police Station Grand Opening
Bargersville, IN – The Town of Bargersville hosted a grand opening event for the new Bargersville Police Station on Friday, August 5th. The ceremony marked the official opening of the $3.6 million building. The new station features a boardroom, squad room, classroom, locker rooms with showers, interview rooms, an...
readthereporter.com
Eat all the fish you can at Wayne-Fall Lions Club Fish Fry!
The Wayne-Fall Lions Club invites the community to an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Clarksville Christian Church in the Picnic Shelter, 16600 Lehr St., Noblesville. The meal will include the Lions Club’s famous fried cod, plus two sides, a dessert, and...
Inside Indiana Business
Housing authority awards $130M in tax credits, bonds
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is awarding $130 million to six developments through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. The authority says the funding helps incentivize private developers to invest in the purchase, rehabilitation, and construction of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana. “Through...
readthereporter.com
Todd Thurston announces intent to run for Noblesville Common Council
Longtime Noblesville resident Todd Thurston has announced his plans to run for Noblesville Common Council in the newly redrawn District 2 in Southwest Noblesville. Thurston graduated from Noblesville High School in 1990, and has been a passionate volunteer, community leader, and advocate for the city ever since. Currently, Thurston serves...
Mayor Hogsett puts forth plan for rising property taxes, some want more done
From 2017 to 2021, assessed values for homes in Marion County increased 35% leading to increased property taxes. Bethany Schultz, a realtor and multiple homeowner, has felt this first-hand.
cbs4indy.com
Proposed Indy budget emphasizes tax cut, includes rental assistance dip
INDIANAPOLIS — Emerging from the financial instability of the COVID-19 pandemic into the uncertainty of a potential recession, the proposed 2023 municipal budget for the City of Indianapolis will top out at approximately $1.4 billion, up $100 million from this year’s budget. But Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing...
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
cbs4indy.com
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the...
Hogsett pushes $150 property tax credit for most homeowners as part of 2023 fiscal plan
INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett wants to give homeowners a tax credit next year as Marion County residents are getting hit with high inflation and higher property taxes. The $27 million tax relief proposal is part of the proposed 2023 fiscal package Hogsett introduced to the City-County Council on Monday night. “While the city does […]
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor’s $1.4B proposed budget includes property tax credits for homeowners
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his 2023 city budget to the City-County Council on Monday evening, highlighting priorities of property tax relief, violence reduction, infrastructure improvements and education. The budget proposal, which totals $1.462 billion, is about $100 million larger than this year’s budget and includes spending the remainder of...
Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be big changes at next month's Circle City Classic. Instead of highlighting football, the Classic will showcase band programs and their contributions to historically Black colleges and universities. For 37 years, Indiana Black Expo has hosted the Classic to showcase HBCUs in Indianapolis and to...
Workplace safety violations found at Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) has issued $4,500 in proposed penalties against the city’s animal shelter for three workplace safety violations.
Lawrence company develops 'mailbox of the future' that can receive packages by drone
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Dronedek, a company based in Lawrence, has developed the world's first 'smart mailbox' that is climate-controlled, secure and can receive mail and packages by drone. "Ninety-one percent of all deliveries are five pounds or less, which makes them perfect for drone delivery," said Dronedek Chairman &...
