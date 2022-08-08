Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder finalising boxing return on October 15 in first fight since Tyson Fury trilogy against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER is on course to make his return to the ring in October. The former long-reigning WBC heavyweight champion hasn't fought since being knocked out cold in his epic trilogy fight with Tyson Fury last October. SunSport revealed last week that Wilder, 35, was in contention to face former...
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat
Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
Boxing Scene
Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
Michael Chandler questions if Dustin Poirier still considers himself one of the best in world: “We all know what going after a fight against Nate Diaz means”
Michael Chandler has questioned whether or not Dustin Poirier still believes he’s one of the best fighters in the world. The introduction of Michael Chandler to the UFC family has certainly been entertaining. In addition to being in four incredibly fun fights with a 2-2 record, he’s also a real ‘company man’ who doesn’t shy away from any challenge that comes his way.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
WWE・
Bob Arum In Early Discussions For Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Fight
For months, Tyson Fury has hinted that he may be looking to retire from the sport of boxing. However, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum may have expressed the opposite while speaking to reporters recently. According to Arum, Top Rank has been in contact with representatives for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk regarding a potential showdown.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns, reveals the fight “that makes the most sense” for his comeback
Jorge Masvidal has given his thoughts on a potential welterweight showdown with fellow contender Gilbert Burns. While he may have enjoyed an incredible year back in 2019, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Jorge Masvidal ever since then. ‘Gamebred’ has lost three straight fights, two to Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title and one to rival Colby Covington. Many have wondered whether or not he’s got what it takes to get back to the top of the 170-pound division, and most importantly, have wondered how motivated he is to do so.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez will destroy Gennadiy Golovkin predicts Bhop
By Sam Volz: Bernard Hopkins is predicting a total annihilation for Canelo Alvarez over Gennadiy Golovkin next month on September 17th in Las Vegas. Hopkins isn’t mentioning the 40-year-old Golovkin’s age as being his rationale for picking Canelo, but that would certainly make sense. Golovkin has looked slow...
BoxingNews24.com
Haney not interested in waiting for Lomachenko to take tune-up
By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says not interested in waiting around for Vasyl Lomachenko to take a tune-up fight in October. Lomachenko will return from the warzone in his country, and he hasn’t fought since his victory over Richard Commey last December. That fight was one...
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Boxing Scene
Joyce: I Can't Wait To Knock Parker Out, Just For All This Long Time Waitin' & Messin' About
An aggravated Joe Joyce talked trash like never before Thursday during a press conference to officially announce his fight against Joseph Parker. The British knockout artist typically takes a reserved approach to promotional events, but the delay in scheduling this fight with Parker clearly has annoyed Joyce. The London native predicted another knockout September 24 in Manchester, England after Parker bickered with Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, regarding who was at fault for their fight not coming together for July 2, as initially planned.
The Undertaker recalls most bizarre storyline of his WWE career involving kidnapping and marrying Stephanie McMahon
THE UNDERTAKER revealed kidnapping and marrying Stephanie McMahon against her will was the most bizarre storyline of his career. Before Stephanie, daughter of WWE boss Vince, became an on-screen authority figure she was abducted during an episode of Raw by The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness. The clan then carried...
WWE・
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: The return of 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury shakes up Top 10
When WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury repeatedly insisted before and in the days after his April 23 KO of Dillian Whyte that he was retired for good, it seemed unlikely he was serious but he was adamant. So he was removed from the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound rankings. But on Tuesday,...
Yardbarker
Thiago Santos releases statement following loss to Jamahal Hill
The UFC on ESPN 40 headliner did not go as planned for Thiago Santos, but the former light heavyweight title challenger is maintaining a positive outlook. Santos fell to Jamahal Hill via fourth-round technical knockout on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “Marreta” had his moments, including a fourth round where he landed five of his six takedowns. That effort drained his stamina, however, and Hill was able to pour it on for the finish in Round 4. The bout was ultimately received “Fight of the Night” honors from promotion officials.
Hasbulla Names His Chicken ‘Conor McGregor’ To Insult The Former UFC Champion
Hasbulla insulted Conor McGregor by naming his chicken after the former UFC champion. The Russian social media star hopes to make it to the UFC soon. The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor had already past its peak but for the Russian MMA legend’s compatriot and social media star Hasbulla, insulting “The Notorious” has no expiration date.
Jake Paul accepts KSI’s offer for a big-money fight at Wembley Stadium
It’s finally going ahead. Jake Paul has accepted KSI’s challenge to a winner-takes-all mega-fight at Wembley. YouTube scrollers and boxing fans alike will be excited to hear that the big-money grudge match, which has been in the works for what seems like years, is actually happening. The fight...
